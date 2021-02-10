The Ministry of Labour has suspended works at Anshan Investment Zambia Limited in Lusaka today.

Ministry of Labour Principal Labour Officer Joseph Kaindama led a team for a random inspection and found that the company has not met the expected working conditions for its employees.

Mr Kaindama explained that there will be no work carried out because Anshan management has not signed contracts for employees and no protective clothing as well as proper sanitation has been provided.

He added that operations will only begin when management puts in place all that is expected to ensure the conditions of service meet what is required.

Meanwhile, Anshan Stone Mill Operator Ngandu Malindi who has been working for 18 months disclosed that pumping oil without proper protective clothing has left him with burns and itchiness on his skin.

And Anshan Chairman Zoo Zongliang said the workers were facing that situation because the company is in recession and celebrating the Chinese Spring Festival.

Anshan Investment located in Lusaka West area began its operations on May 1 2019.