Ex-Zesco United duo David Owino and Enock Sabumukama are set for their CAF Confederation Cup debut with Napsa Stars.

Kenyan defender Owino and Burundi midfielder Sabumukama are part of Napsa’s 23-member traveling party that left for Kenya on Wednesday morning ahead of Sunday’s pre-group stage date against Gor Mahia in Nairobi.

Owino and Sabumukama joined Napsa on January 9 after five and three years at Zesco respectively where they have come from with a depth of continental group stage experience.

They have made the cut together with defender Bornwell Silengo who is the third ex-Zesco player in a Napsa team blessed with recent continental experience.

Striker Tapson Kaseba, who recently returned from a seven-month injury layoff, is hoping for his continental debut after sitting out on the sidelines in January’s away trip against UD Songo in Mozambique.

Kaseba comes with two successive seasons of CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup experience at Eagles who have loaned him to Napsa.

But strikers Bornwell Mwape and Emmanuel Mayuka, who both featured in the 1-1 away second round, final leg 1-1 draw against UD Songo on January 6 away in Mozambique will miss the trip due to injuries.

Mayuka is Napsa’s top scorer in the competition with 3 goals.

Meanwhile, Napsa and Gor Mahia meet in the final leg on February 21 in Lusaka with the winner over both legs qualifying to the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Team:

Goalkeepers: Philip Banda, Rabson Muchelenganga, Shaban Ohdoji

Defenders: David Owino,Bornwell Silengo, Luka Banda, Luka Nguni, Aaron Kabwe, Lawrence Chungu, Amos Simwanza

Midfielders: Jacob Ngulube, Daniel Adoko, Dickson Chapa, Simon Nkhata ,Daniel Silavwe, Austin Banda, Aaron Kabwe, Enock Sabumukama

Strikers: Chanda Mushili, Laudit Mavugo, Jimmy Mukeya, Doisy Soko, Tapson Kaseba