Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga says there is a need for a complete overhaul of the machinery being used at the Mulungushi Dam to supply water to Kabwe and other surrounding areas.

Mr Mushanga said this is because the machinery being used at the Mulungushi water plant is very old and requires urgent attention.

He was speaking in Kabwe today when Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Raphael Nakachinda paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

The Minister for Central Province feared that in case of a breakdown at the water plant, there would be no water supply in Kabwe despite the fact that there are important institutions depending on the same water supply such as the Kabwe Central hospital and the two public universities among others.

He has since called on Mr Nakachinda to consider prioritising works on the Mulungushi dam.

‘’The machinery being used at the Mulungushi Water plant is very old and needs serious attention. If it breaks down there would be no water supply in the whole of Kabwe despite the fact that Kabwe Central hospital and two universities are domiciled here,’’ he said.

Mr Mushanga further bemoaned the fact that despite Makululu being the second largest settlement in Africa, it is still faced with the greatest challenge of proper sanitation and clean water.

He appealed to the Water Development Minister to consider providing communal boreholes to Makululu and Katondo.

And Mr Nakachinda said the issue of lack of clean water in Makululu was already being addressed as his Ministry was already lobbying for funds from the Ministry of Finance.

He said the major problem in Makululu and Katondo had been the lack of funding but assured the Provincial Minister that the water issues in Makululu and Katondo would soon be attended to.

Mr Nakachinda said his Ministry had moved a step further to partner with cooperating partners for efficient service delivery adding that Vision 2030 ably articulated that 100 percent of the Zambian people should have access to clean and safe water.

‘’Therefore we put it that 90 percent of the Zambian people should by 2030 should have access to clean and safe water as close to our people as possible,’’ he said.