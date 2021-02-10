Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has tasked his new Permanent Secretary Patrick Lungu to establish a tourism television channel to help market the country’s tourism sector.

Mr Chitotela told Mr Lungu to use his vast knowledge and experience as a media practitioner to help push the agenda of Zambia being more visible as a tourism destination of choice.

The Minister said formulating a tourism channel on the national broadcaster (ZNBC) would greatly help drive the country’s crusade to market the tourism sector locally and abroad.

Mr Chitotela was speaking at a luncheon that marked farewell for outgoing Permanent Secretary Auxilia Ponga and reception for incoming Permanent Secretary Patrick Lungu.

The Minister assured Mr Lungu that his ministry will give him as the new controlling officer the necessary support to meet the aspirations of the government.

Mr Chitotela urged Mr Lungu to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor and utilize the skills of the high caliber staff at the ministry.

The Minister paid tribute to Dr Ponga for her tireless efforts to help grow the tourism sector into a significant contributor to the economy.

Mr Chitotela noted that Dr Ponga played a cardinal role in the quest by the Ministry to amend the Zambia Wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015 as well as growing the tourism sector which has been adversely affected by the negative impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Minister noted that it was during the tenure of Dr Ponga that the Ministry came up with the Covid Safety Protocols that saw Zambia get rated as one of the top four safest places to visit in the world during the first wave of the Covid 19 pandemic.

And Mr Lungu said belief in service, loyalty and patriotism will be cardinal in ensuring that Zambia excels as a tourism destination of choice.

This is according to a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka on Wednesday by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.