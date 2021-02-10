Junior Chipolopolo Zambia U17 drew with Division 1 promotion chasers City of Lusaka on Wednesday morning in a training game played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The practice match ended 2-2 that saw Richard Ngoma score one and Joseph Sabobo Banda convert a penalty for Zambia.

City scored through a Russell Mukuma brace.

“City gave us a good training game to gauge and assess where we have reached in terms of the fitness levels of the players,” Zambia U17 assistant coach Chisi Mbewe said.

“It was a high intensity and competitive game with a lot of duels which was good for us.

“This is what we definitely expect when we get to the tournament.”

Junior Chipolopolo play their second friendly this Thursday against Kabwe-based team as they clock two weeks gone into their pre-Morocco 2021 AFCON U17 training camp in Lusaka.

“We expect that they also give us a good session so that again, like I said, we work on the match fitness and conditioning of our game,” Chisi said.

Zambia qualified to the AFCON U17 for only the second time in the teams’ history after finishing runners-up in the zonal qualification tournament at the 2020 COSAFA U17 Cup after losing on post-match penalties to fellow finalists and hosts South Africa.

Morocco will host the 2021 AFCON U17 from March 13-31.