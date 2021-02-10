9.5 C
Zambian envoy urges massive production of sugarcane

By Chief Editor
Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Alfreda Kansembe has called on Zambian farmers to increase sugarcane production and transform the country into a vibrant producer and exporter of sugar to the outside world.

Ambassador Kansembe said Sugarcane production is one of the commercial crops that can significantly contribute to the socio economic development of the country in line with the National Agricultural policy.

“Zambian farmers should grow sugarcane on a larger scale to compete on the international Market and grow the economy,” Dr Kansembe stated.

Speaking during a meeting organized by Brazil’s Sugarcane Association in Pirajuba, Brazil, The Zambian Envoy said farmers must consider strengthening the Sugar Industry as it can help in the production of biofuel, ethanol and green energy.

She said the unity shown by the Brazil Sugarcane Association towards growing the sugar industry in that country is a move worth emulating.

And speaking earlier President of Brazil’s Sugarcane Association, Daine Frangisoi advised farmers on the African continent to grow sugarcane on a larger scale to compete with Latin America.

Mr Frangisoi said farmers in the Sugarcane Industry have formed an Association that oversees the growth of the Industry making it possible to produce 29.93 million metric tons of sugar and support development of that nation.

Meanwhile Brazil’s largest sugar producer Usina Coruripe Regional Manager for Sustainability, Bertholdino Teixeira disclosed that the demand for sugar exports from Brazil amid the Corona-Virus pandemic has made the industry to boom.

Brazil is the world’s largest sugar producer and a major net exporter of raw sugar, having exported 18.3 million metric tons of raw and white sugar in the last farming season.

This is contained in a statement released to the media, by First Secretary Press and Public Relations, at the Zambian Embassy in Brazil, Grace Makowane.

