Economy
Munali flyover bridge should be ready for commissioning by the end of February-Charles Banda

Local Government, Housing and Infrastructure Minister Charles Banda says works at the Munali flyover bridge are at 99 percent and the bridge should be ready for commissioning by the end of February.

“The bridge at Munali should be ready for commission by the end of this month, “he said.

Dr. Banda said the bridge which was supposed to be commissioned earlier, was delayed due to Covid 19 travel restrictions as the needed material could not get into the country in good time.

The minister also toured the under construction long acres flyover bridge and New local government offices in long acres.

Dr. Banda said works at the long acres flyover bridge are at 70 percent and the bridge should be ready for commissioning by April.

“According to information from the contractors and consultants we are at 70 percent,” he said.

The Minister also said works at the under construction new local government offices were supposed to be completed by march but the Covid 19 restriction have also delayed the works, but the offices should be ready soon.

He said he is hopeful that the projects will be completed and ready for use by mid-year.

The minister said this when he toured projects under the 289 million US dollar Lusaka decongestion project.

