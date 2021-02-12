President Edgar Lungu has expressed concern at the increased alcohol and substance abuse by the youths in the country.

President Lungu says the vice has the potential to lead to dysfunctional homes and society if left unchecked.

He bemoaned that if the use of alcohol and substance abuse is not curbed it will negatively affect the country’s productivity.

“Alcohol and substance abuse remains a serious concern in our society. if left unchecked, it can lead to dysfunctional homes and society. Further, productivity in the nation suffers,” President Lungu said.

The Head of State revealed this when he addressed the fifth session of the twelfth national assembly on the progress made in the application of the national values and principles.

This is the fourth national address in a roll President Lungu has delivered to Parliament on the progress made in the application of the national values and principles since its introduction in 2017 under the new amended constitution.

However, President Lungu informed the House that the government is not sitting idle while the vice escalates.

President Lungu explained during the national address that the government is carrying out sensitizations, trainings and rehabilitation programmes across the country.

“To address this problem, government, together with various partners, has been implementing sensitisation, training and rehabilitation programmes across the country.”

He also disclosed that over 1 million individuals have been sensitized on the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse since 2017.

Parliament also heard that government has trained 171 teachers under the peer education training programme in drug abuse.

“Since 2017, 1.7 million individuals and 1,075 organisations have been sensitised on the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse.

“In addition, government has trained 171 teachers under the peer education training programme in drug abuse.”

President Lungu highlighted that the trained teachers are also setting up anti-drug abuse clubs in their respective schools so as to fight the vice.

During his keynote address to the nation, President Lungu revealed that 2,802 addicts have benefited from the rehabilitation programmes.

President Lungu urged the youths to take advantage of the available services and seek help from government health facilities.

He appealed to families and the citizenry to join hands and support addicts who are struggling with alcohol and substance abuse.

“Our people, especially the youth, should know that help is available. Services to deal with alcohol and substance abuse are available and accessible in most government health facilities.

“All it requires is the resolve and support of the family to do the right thing. Let us all hold hands and help our brothers and sisters affected by this problem.”

And President Lungu has saluted the church and civil society for providing rehabilitation services to drug addicts.

He said the support rendered by the church and civil society have helped in rehabilitating many addicts who are now leading product lives.

“I acknowledge the work being done by partners such as the church and civil society in providing rehabilitation services to affected persons.

As a result of their effort, many of our people who were addicts are now leading productive lives”.

And President Lungu has expressed concern at the increased rate of suicide cases in the country.

He encouraged families and the public to render support to people suffering from mental diseases.

According to President Lungu’s revelations, Zambia’s suicide rate for males stands at 17.5 per 100,000 while that of women is at 6.2 among women.

The Head of State stressed that there is need to stem the increasing suicide rate before the numbers go up.

“Also of concern is the rate of suicides amongst our people. No problem is insurmountable and people having mental challenges also need help.

“Mental diseases can affect anybody and that is why families, friends, and the public in general need to help our people ravaged by challenges such as depression.

“In Zambia, suicide rates are now reported to be at 17.5 per 100,000 males and 6.2 among women. This needs to be stemmed before numbers go up,” He said.