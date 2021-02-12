Former Chipolopolo and TP Mazembe defender Hichani Himonde is reflecting on Zambia’s 2012 Africa Cup victory in Libreville, Gabon.

Today marks nine years since Zambia stunned Africa by winning the AFCON when beating favourites Ivory Coast in the final via post-match penalties.

Commenting on the ninth anniversary of the AFCON win, Himonde said 12th February will forever remain memorable among Zambians.

The Ndola United assistant coach said AFCON victory is a significant event in the history of Zambia.

“Winning the Africa Cup is important to us,” said the former Zesco United and Mamelodi Sundowns player.

“Not only in football but in life winners will always be remembered.”

“That victory brought positive change in our lives and opened new opportunities,” said Himonde.

Himonde urged the current Chipolopolo squad to work hard in order to excel.

“The current crop of players must work and emulate the 2012 group. The 2012 Africa Cup was not won in our day or one year. It took many years of planning.” he said.