Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu says there is a ray of hope his team could surprise every one and reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stage after Sunday’s victory over Moroccan club Tihad Casablanca.

A modest Nkana, who suffered a massive high-profile exodus in the pre-season due to lack of sponsorship, defied the elements on a rain-swept Sunday afternoon at home in Kitwe to defeat Tihad 2-0 in their pre-group stage, first leg match.

Fred Tshimenga and Obeddy Masumbuko scored in the 18th and 86th minutes respectively to get their first home win in continental action this season and dispatch the North African team its first loss in the competition.

The game also came seven days after Nkana’s 3-1 league defeat away to Buildcon in Ndola that ended Kaindu sides’ two-match winning run.

“First of all, congratulations to the team and also we manage to keep a clean sheet although I think we could have done better. The condition of the ground couldn’t allow us to play and made the game a bit difficult but what matters most is the victory,” Kaindu said.

Nkana now need a draw away on February 21 in Morocco to qualify to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage that kicks off in March.

“Honestly, and not disrespecting our opponents, but I feel if the conditions are better, I feel we could still match them away if we can just do our tactics right,” Kaindu said.

“But I think on our day, if we can raise the game, and try also and keep the ball, I think we can also get a victory even away from home.”