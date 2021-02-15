President Edgar Lungu has supplied 9,000 bicycles which he had promised to provide for headmen in Eastern province to ease and enhance their mobility.
The President made the pledge in November last year while on a tour of the province. He had promised to provide bicycles to assist the village headmen and women who complained of lacking means of easing their mobility.
ZANIS reports that Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche received the consignment of 9,000 bicycles and today flagged off the distribution of the bikes in Sinda district.
Ms. Mwiche commended the President for the gesture saying it will ease the mobility of village heads as they undertake developmental tasks in their communities.
She announced that each constituency has been allocated 500 bicycles saying the donation will help village heads to increase interaction with their subjects.
“During his working visit to the province in November last year, President Edgar Lungu committed to respond to the transport challenge headmen were facing, and today we are witnessing this noble gesture as His Excellency fulfills his pledge,” she said.
Ms. Mwiche added that, “village headmen are key and better placed to help government reach out to the people on the ground, as such, the donation will greatly contribute to the fulfilment of this purpose”.
The bicycle distribution exercise was witnessed by a number of Members of Parliament (MPs) in Eastern province.
And representing MPs who were present at the function, Kapoche Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Banda thanked the President for the donation.
Dr. Banda noted that village headmen play a big role in mobilising people in their communities to participate in matters of national development, adding that aiding their mobility will enhance service delivery.
“We are grateful to the President for responding to the plight of headmen. The gesture will go a long way in alleviating some of the problems our headmen are faced with,” he said.
He has meanwhile called on Zambians to support the President’s vision to develop the nation.
Meanwhile, headman Chiundu said he was unable to buy a bicycle on his own, a situation that affected his performance.
The headman explained that there were times when he failed to attend important meetings because of lack of transport.
“We are not the only ones who have benefited but the people we serve too because now we will be able to serve them better,” he said.
Other people that attended the event in Sinda district were State House Permanent Secretary Christa Kalulu, Kapoche MP Charles Banda, Sinda’s Masauso Tembo, Peter Daka of Msanzala and Vincent Mwale of Chipangali.
no medicine…
The devil would be powerless if he couldn’t entice people to do his work. So as long as money continues to seduce the hungry, the hopeless, the broken, the greedy, and the needy, there will always be war between brothers.
Our people must be taught to desist from accepting bribes. The ability to say NO, must become a core value of our nation
Vote buying at its best. There is no shame in this government
Ni campaign iyo tiziba kudala
When a plutocracy is disguised as a democracy, the system is beyond corrupt.
9,000 bicycles, yeah? Do we have this many headmen and women in the 14 districts of Eastern Province? Meaning 9,000 villages… the mind boggles…
Openly bribing voters without fear during an election year and that too probably using taxpayers funds. Then you think the IMF are going to bail you out?
A corrupt leader is leading you only because there are more corrupted people to vote for him.
When the state has abrogated its responsibilities to politicians.
When the corrupt government is the thief, who do you report the theft to?
Voting is not a right. It is a method used to determine which politician was most able to brainwash you.
Our government has worked hard in showing people that their core values is laziness, incompetence and corruption. They are willing to stick to that standard and are applying , in all the departments
Vote buying tactics. All this money being pumped into bribing to vote for PF. All of a sudden lungu the thief has money to burn for elections.
But there’s no funds in paying debt coupons. Economy is in free fall. Time and again we talk about the health sector which is on life support. Expired medicine in circulation
ECZ where are you, these are bribes using state resources.
why always be the last stand province for politicians
1991= was last stand for unip
2011= was last stand for mmd,
WILL THEY EVER BE THE INIATIATORS OR INNOVATORS?
Vote Rigging 101.
Please you Headmen, DON’T kubeba. This is YOUR money. It is not from the kindness of the President. Robin Hood stole from the rich and gave to the poor, but Edigaa Hood steals from you and gives to you.
Kasaka ka ndalama
Where is the value of traditional leaders in our country? How can they line up to receive a bike? They are custodians of the wealth of the people and are supposed to be looked after by the subjects and not by the state, worse still by the President. We are living in strange times where traditional leaders are dependent on govt hand outs. I curse the day when my people were made beggars again from been kings and queens!
Vote buying in full swing….you will find the this moron has imported 9000 bikes from China at god knows what price. Then the same moron will be reading a speech next week about value addition.
Get the bikes but remember to vote wisely. They are so used to giving you free things bought with your money.
This happened during mmd party so watch out
Lungu entrenching a culture of dependency.A better govt would’ve enabled people to uplift themselves.
9000 bicycles will cost not less than K6 million Kwacha, the president’s salary per year is far less than this amount. Is this government funded or personal money from the president? If this give out is government funded, then let it be called so. If it is funded by the president then it is him donating.
Our money…tax payers money!
Mwangala Mwala being put to the right use
George Mu’chi Mubanga
Like serious
Mwangala Mwala
When you go to any hospital or clinic there is no medicines.
Man Chilo bicycles to headmen/headwomen isn’t that a right use?
George Mu’chi Mubanga really?
Man Chilo it’s a sad situation.
Man Chilo room was not built in a day, I agree with u on the lack of medicine in hospitals, however, let’s learn to look at issues and discuss its advantage i live in the rural and i know the importance of a bicycle to traditional leaders
Mwangala Mwala yes, really
George Mu’chi Mubanga
So according to you bicycle are more important than the lives of the people ?
Man Chilo read my previous post again and understand
George Mu’chi Mubanga
I quote ‘i agree with u on the lack of medicine in hospitals ‘ then on the last point you said that you live in the rural and you know the importance of a bicycle to traditional leaders,this shows that a bicycle is more important than having medicine in hospitals and clinics.
George Mu’chi Mubanga
This confirms that there are no priotise.
Man Chilo I live in the rural yes, and no matter how I explain the situation to u priorities should be what u think should be without looking the other side
When the economy fails that’s when your people’s lifeline becomes donations.This is Lungu’s govt admitting failure.
A South African inquiry into corruption during former president Jacob Zuma’s time in office will ask the constitutional court to impose a jail term on Zuma, after he defied the court’s order to appear before the inquiry on Monday.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who leads the inquiry, said the inquiry would seek an order that Zuma was in contempt of court, adding that it would be up to the constitutional court to decide what actions it deemed appropriate.
When Greece was in dire economic straits they were very ashamed to be dependent on EU aid.But its sad in Zambia we take pride in donations or voter bribes of chitenges.
Our working president thanks your excellency
Campaigns ????
Do these very headmen work on pro bono basis or they are on a salary?
President Lungu loves the people of Zambia,,we are voting for you president Lungu
Lungu should learn from RB anway wina azalila.
Meanwhile the last time hh gave back to the community was when he donated tu cheap ebu soap during last year’s lockdown
I have read this book before.
I wish after leaving office leaders could be questioned over the source of these dpnations.
Is government money or personal.
???
Open corruption there… Mwankole 1 wants to take advantage of the dullness of these poor herdmen..
14 million kwacha worth of bicycle. Where did ECL get all this money?
That is why he hardly takes questions from the press (and I mean independent press) because the questions here would include; is this personal money, taxpayers or what? Is he going to do the same in the rest of the provinces?
Anyway, the fact of the matter is this is all looted or laundered money aimed at shamelessly ‘purchasing the vote’. The rigging is going on in broad daylight – including the distribution of bags of mealie meal and large amounts of cash from state house. No one questions the source or how selectively this is dished out. Is it sustainable? No, and I wish the people receiving such things would realize this and still vote wisely.
he promised and he has delivered
the man that keeps his word. thank you president lungu for delivering on your promise
the gesture is appreciated my president
this is very good of the president. it is appreciated
Thank you president Lungu fr the donation
you have done well your excellency
The president is really working hard thank you for this
this is how it should be my president
good job your excellency
Thanks your excellency this will make their movements so much easier
Ka rememberance.?
imagine riding a bike while hungry mmmmmm
Edgar Chagwa Lungu muntu sana
It is a generous gesture by his Excellency
Are you vuvuzelas here for real? Please be objective and serious for once! These pathetic piecemeal unsustainable vote buying maneuvers are what it takes to ‘impress’ you? How low can you sink? The only benefit of doubt to your limited faculties is that it’s perhaps because you have your greedy snouts in the same trough as all the looters