An 82-year-old woman of Mupitashi area in Chingola, has been murdered on suspicion of being a witch. Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed the incident, which occurred around 02:00hours yesterday.

Mr Chushi explained that the police department received a report from Simon Musonda 66, of house number 34 Ngebe road Soweto compound in Chingola, who reported the death of his mother Salome Bwalya.

It is reported that the deceased was allegedly beaten to death by Mary Mwali 52, on suspicion that she was a witch.

The Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner revealed that the son to the deceased woman further explained that on the material date around 02:00 hours, the old lady’s house was invaded by red ants.

“She woke up and in a panic-stricken situation, she rushed outside and whilst stark naked, she went to her neighbour, Mary Mwali, to seek refuge before she was attacked on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

“Eventually, her neighbour who allegedly was joined by others, attacked the old lady, on suspicion that she was a witch,” he said.

He added that after police received the report, they rushed to the same area and found Ms Bwalya laying in a pool of blood and gasping for breath.

He added that Bwalya sustained a deep cut on the left side of the head.

She was later rushed to Nchanga North General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mr Chushi said Ms Mwali has been apprehended and detained to assist police with investigations.