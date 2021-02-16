The Patriotic Front (PF) party has warned the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership in Monze district to stop unwarranted verbal attacks on government and the ruling party but instead direct their energies towards developing the constituency.

In a walk-in interview with ZANIS today, Bweengwa PF constituency chairman Mainza Kabwata observed that the opposition leadership has on many occasions, especially during funerals allegedly used vulgar language against the PF and its leadership, a habit that has continued to rile the ruling party.

Mr. Kabwata also strongly advised the opposition lawmakers in the district to concentrate on fostering the much needed development in their constituencies instead of spending time insulting the ruling party.

He added that the electorates cannot “eat insults” but want development.

He noted that a lot of bridges and roads in most parts of the district were in a deplorable state adding that these are issues that the lawmakers should spend their energy on instead of insulting the government whenever an opportunity presents itself.

“I want to warn the UPND leadership at district level that the PF will no longer tolerate insults from the opposition. My better advice to UPND lawmakers in the district is that time is running out for them, let them direct their energies to bring development to electorates who voted from them and not insults,” said Mr. Kabwata.

He said the PF government has developed the country through constructing and rehabilitating roads, health facilities and schools among others projects in the district.

Mr. Kabwata has since urged people of Zambia to judge between opposition UPND which he said was good at insults and the PF which has demonstrated the ability to develop the country.

And Mr. Kabwata vehemently denied allegations that the PF was buying voters cards from people, describing such claims as cheap.

He explained that the party’s constitution provides for the establishment of a register of all its members and that it was not collecting or buying voter’s cards as propagated by the UPND.

He further advised the UPND to learn to tell the truth saying people of Zambia are tired of raw lies from the opposition political party

“I want to categorically state that at no time did our party buy or collect any person’s voter’s card in the district. What we are doing is simply registering people who are joining us all and I don’t think there is anything sinister about that,” said Mr. Kabwata.

And efforts to get a comment from Bweengwa constituency UPND chairman, Michelo Kasauta, who is also MP for the area, proved futile as he kept cutting the call.