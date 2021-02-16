9.5 C
UPND Unveils the Newly Elected Management Committee with William Banda Raking Highly in the Party

By Chief Editor
UPND Unveils the Newly Elected Management Committee with William Banda Raking Highly in the Party
The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has finally unveiled its newly elected National Management Committee (NMC) members.

According to the UPND media team, this follows a rigorous elections results verification process that saw 209 participants battle it out for the available 70 slots from the available 157, 924 votes.

The elections have seen 20 women and 50 men elected to the highest decision-making organ of the party.

The UPND becomes the first political party to successfully conduct intra-party elections as a requirement by Article 60 of the Republican Constitution that provides for all political parties in the country to hold regular internal elections.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Judith Mulenga of CiSCA, one of the civil society organizations conducting elections on behalf of the party announced the results at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka this afternoon.

By provincial vote is as follows: Central-17, 790; Copperbelt-21, 038; Eastern-16, 424; Luapula-12, 974; Lusaka-12, 085; Muchinga-9, 945;
Northern-17, 450; Northwestern-10, 952; Southern-18, 474; Western-18, 222 and NMC Polling Centre-2, 597.

Below is the aggregate ranking scores for the 70 newly-elected NMC nembers:

1. Mutale Nalumango-2, 051;
2. Patrick Mucheleka-2, 020;
3. William Banda-1, 933;
4. Cornelius Mweetwa- 1, 905;
5. Garry Nkombo-1, 885;
6. Andrew Banda-1, 883;
7. Charles Kakoma-1, 877;
8. Doreen Mwamba-1, 828;
9. Sylvia Masebo-1, 822;
10. Bernard Mpundu-1, 741;
11. Jack Mwiimbu-1, 735;
12. Levy Ngoma-1, 721;
13. Elias Mubanga-1, 693;
14. Mulambo Haimbe-1, 661;
15. Situmbeko Musokotwane-1, 651;
16. Romeo Kangombe-1, 647;
17. Rodrick Chewe-1, 530;
18. Ambrose Lufuma-1, 518;
19. Grace Chibwa-1, 505;
20. George Sinkala-1, 499;
21. Chileshe Kangwa-1, 489;
22. Isidore Tetamashimba-1, 485;
23. Martha Mushipe-1, 467;
24. Elijah Muchima-1, 451;
25. Gilbert Liswaniso-1, 450;
26. Christopher Mwaba-1, 441;
27. Douglas Syakalima-1, 440;
28. Giles Yambayamba-1, 423;
29. Isaac Mukuka-1, 385;
30. Brenda Tetamashimba-1, 377;
31. Subeta Mutelo-1, 377;
32. Salome Mwanakatwe-1, 374;
33. Percy Chanda-1, 366;
34. Felix Ngoma-1, 313;
35. Kaisala Charles-1, 301;
36. Jairo Simbeye-1, 292;
37. Stanley Kakubo-1, 283;
38. Gerald Sikazwe-1, 276;
39. John Chinyanta-1, 257;
40. Gladys Tavaris-1, 256;
41. Mazoka Mutinta Buumba-1, 212;
42. Collins Maoma-1, 211;
43. Newton Samakayi;
44. Samantha Matambo-1, 206;
45. Mulilo Kabesha-1, 190;
46. Joseph Kalolo-1, 178;
47. Daniel Chisala-1, 178;
48. Credo Najuwa-1, 170;
49. Elina Sakala-1, 169;
50. Edith Kamanga-1, 123;
51. Trevor Mwiinde-1, 113;
52. Watson Lumba-1, 103;
53. Chisha Mwewa-1, 103;
54. Brian Kambita-1, 099;
55. Stephen Chikota-1, 088;
56. Frank Tayali-1, 072;
57. Clarissa Chikamba-1, 057;
58. Namakau Kabwiku-1, 051;
59. Helen Mulenga-1, 025;
60. Daphine Chabu-1, 017;
61. Likando Mufalari-992;
62. Frazer Moonde-985;
63. Loveness Malambo-980;
64. Bob Sakahilu-967;
65. Prudence Chinama-963;
66. Kenneth Ng’ona-961;
67. Sibote Sibote-945;
68. Elizabeth Lungu-943;
69. Gershom Chungu (Brig. Gen)-936;
70. Harrison Phiri-931.

The newly elected NMC members were announced as duly elected by the chairperson of the electoral commission Mrs Judith Mulenga.

  1. When are these goats going to petition the results? That is the only thing they are good at- crying and petitioning after losing. This was a PR stunt. Come August they should accept results same way they have accepted these ones.

