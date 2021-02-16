9.5 C
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Zesco United Eye Number One On Wednesday

By sports
Zesco United eye the number one spot on the FAZ Super Division table this Wednesday when they host Power Dynamos in a rescheduled Week 14 fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

This match was rescheduled from Christmas to this week after Power had over five players away on Chipolopolo duty preparing for the 2021CHAN that ended in Cameroon on February 7 and where Zambia made a quarterfinal exit.

Zesco are currently third and a victory against Power will see them take a two-point lead at the summit of the log.

Zanaco lead the table on 29 points, two more than second placed Forest Rangers and Zesco while Lusaka Dynamos are fourth on 27 points.

“I think if we can beat Power Dynamos it will even motivate us to challenge for the title,” Zesco coach Mumamba Numba said.

“We expect a very tough game against Power but we just have to continue talking to our players so that as we play them, we account for ourselves well so that at the end of it all, we collect the 3 points that we need.”

Zesco head into the match following a convincing come-from-behind 3-1 home win over Buildcon in their Ndola derby on February 13.

That game came in the wake of a 1-0 away defeat at second from bottom Young Green Eagles.

Victory will also be an insurance for Zesco who will not be in action this Saturday because Week 18 guests Napsa Stars have a CAF Confederation Cup engagement this Sunday at home in Lusaka against Gor Mahia of Kenya.

Meanwhile, Power limp into their mid-week day on the back of a four-match winless run in which they had collected three draws.

Tenth placed Power on 21 points, trace their last league win to December 27 when they defeated Zanaco 2-1 in Kitwe.

Power know they must leave Ndola with nor less than a draw with a date against Zesco’s bogey team Young Green Eagles away in Kafue awaiting them this Saturday.
  

