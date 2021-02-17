A community school in Kankoyo township in Mufulira has appealed to well-wishers to help its 300 children learning from a former tavern by partitioning the building into classrooms.

Nsunikoni community school Director, Paul Chipunka said the school, which runs from grade one to five in Chibusa ward, requires an improved learning environment.

Mr. Chipunka explained that some parents have opted to take their children to the community school hence the need to improve the building.

He said the building, which was used as a bar, was given to him by the Mufulira council and he turned it into a community school.

He said the current state of the building is not conducive for learners.

Mr. Chipunka stated that the school was previously housed at Chibusa building in Kankoyo township but was forced to move because the area was in the midst of bars, which affected learners.

“That is when I started sourcing for a place where I could relocate the learners and that is how I found the Mwayi Mwena bar abandoned,” he said.

He stated that once partitioned, the learning environment for the 300 pupils will be improved.

“I appeal to well-wishers to help the school improve the learning environment. Council has given land where to build the school but we do not have the money,” Mr. Chipunka lamented.