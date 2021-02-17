The Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has increased the monetary policy rate from 8 percent to 8.5 percent in order to strike a balance between economic growth and rising inflation.
BOZ Governor Christopher Mvunga said the rise in the policy rate by 50 basis points has been necessitated by the rising inflationary pressures.
Mr Mvunga explained that the rise in the monetary policy rate from 8 percent to 8.5 percent means that the cost of borrowing from lending institutions will gradually go up.
He made the remarks today during the monetary policy committee announcement and press briefing, held at the BOZ Headquarters in Lusaka.
“The Monetary Policy Committee took into account rising Inflationary pressures, with inflation projected to deviate further away from the target over the next eight quarters. This decision was taken while being mindful of the weak economic environment and fragilities in the financial sector,” he stressed.
The Bank of Zambia Governor was however, quick to say that the Central Bank has taken numerous steps to restore the macro-economic stability in the country.
He cited the maintaining of the policy rate at 8 percent last November, despite the imbalances in the economy as one of the approaches carried out.
Mr Mvunga underscored that the rising policy rate will not have any impact on already existing loans.
Meanwhile, the BOZ Governor pointed out that K4.1 billion has been disbursed to successful applicants from the K10 billion Stimulus package eye marked which was made available for disbursement to would be beneficiaries.
The main aim of the K10 billion stimulus package facility is to strengthen and enhance financial sector resilience, particularly in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 and its potentially devastating impact on the domestic economy
We see an issue, we fix it. Very proactive sensible approach by the independent BOZ. Meanwhile all hh can do is rejoice and politic over inflation. No solutions just hot smelly mabisi farts
To be realistic-this is not adding up-its a political mindset being advanced here-
Just think-increasing the cost of borrowing-does it discourage inflation? It actually PROMOTES it./e.g.
Property rental goes up in order to service the mortgage..So more money(inflation) is needed in the market.
WHO IS FOOLING WHO
Good move
Money Supply has sharply risen which is a sign that Govt is printing money for Election Campaigns. Wherever PF is campaigning we are seeing “twusaka twandalama” and money being dished out to buy votes for the 2021 Elections. By August 12, 2021 hyperinflation will spike and cost of goods and services will sharply rise. With the Covid-19 Crisis and the Economy in a mess Zambia cannot afford to have a violent and disputed Election in 2021. A disputed 2021 Election will lead to an illegitimate Govt which inturn will lead to International Sanctions being imposed on Zambia. ECL and PF need to think thru what violent and rigged Elections might produce 4 Zambia . The writing is on the wall.
I have never understood what effect central bank interest rates have in Zambia. Zambians HARDLY borrow from banks because the majority are unbanked. We are not talking about a country where millions own mortgages and bank loans. The biggest borrowers from the banks in Zambia are the GOVERNMENT and then a few small firms. It is government borrowing to throw money in the streets through, tenderpreunerial projects, absurd ’empowerment funds’ and vote buying that distorts the money market.
@Mutale you sound so negative and politically inclined. Why only ECL and PF to guard against violence? I thought you should make that appeal to the Zambian youth who are the majority and most likely to engage in violence.
1 Kaizar Zulu
February 17, 2021 At 2:28 pm
“..We see an issue, we fix it. Very proactive sensible approach by the independent BOZ. …….”
What have you fixed ??? Is increasing the price of borrowing for Zambians fixing the economic problems ???
Hehehehehe ……..sometimes if you have no clue , just zip it…
The other day we had habazoka saying he had discussions with minister of finance found zambias economic problems are based on zambia importing everything ….
Some times you wounder about these Zambian based economists ……
I mean me as an engineer has known this for the past 8 years ……
we have been telling PF to build a manufacturing base instead of half of those roads and hospitals….
Only now they are finding out that zambia imports everything …….
The boat has sunk , too many fat bellies weighting it down, commanded by drunk cader thugs lead by lungu…….
Bush economic indeed, increasing monetary policy has a detrimental effect on cash flow in the economy by narrowing the borrowing power of SEMs who are the bedrock of our economic growth. This Mvunga is a dull chap who has no vision of his own but the lost vision of his master. Ever since he was appointed to as bank governor nothing tangible has come out apart from seeing the kwacha depreciate further and inflation skyrocket to never head of levels. What a nincompoop.
someone has asked a very serious question, WHAT IS THE IMPACT OF DONATIONS BY POLITICIANS ON OUR ECONOMY, HAS ANY ONE GOT STATIS ON THE EMPOWERMENTS THAT THESE POLITICIANS GIVE TO YOUTHS AND MARKETEERS ESPECIALLY DURING CAMPAIGNS?
This country once boosted of zambains who would set up chilimba saving groups to save and later buy an asset they wouldn’t afford using their basic salary, but today under pf zambians have been reduced to forming chilimba to save and buy groceries. WAKE UP MY FELLOW ZAMBIANS FROM YOUR SLUMBER.
Chris just admit that you are fulfilling the reason why you were appointed- TO PRINT MONEY. And you have printed so much of it. We are seeingit in the hands of the politicians who have gone on rampage dishing out K100s . You should take accountability for ur actions. You are now punishing innocent citizens. We knew it from the beginninig. It is not an easy job for you. The shoes are too big for you. You are making the Kwacha USELESS!!!!
Not surprised. We expected it from you
Abo benangu ba politiko advisor kulli lungu , increasing rates of borrowing ati
” we have fixed the problem “……