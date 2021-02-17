9.5 C
Government remains committed to regular dialogue with all Agricultural Stakeholders-Katambo

By Chief Editor
Government remains committed to regular dialogue with all Agricultural Stakeholders-Katambo
Minister of Agriculture Hon. MICHAEL KATAMBO says government remains committed to regular dialogue with all agricultural stakeholders to ensure the growth of the agricultural industry.

Hon. Katambo says the Ministry of Agriculture will endeavour to ensure that all decisions affecting the agricultural industry are made in full consultation with stakeholders in order to reach consensus in a bid to grow the sector.

Speaking in Lusaka during Virtual Consultative Meeting with the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU), Hon. Katambo said President EDGAR LUNGU has offered unwavering support to agriculture and expects a positive transformation of the sector.

He says the President further expects that the Ministry of Agriculture and stakeholders such as ZNFU implement practical measures that will bring positive change in the lives of small, medium and large-scale farmers in the country.

Hon. Katambo says the government’s strategic focus in 2021 is to implement policy and legislative measures targeted at stimulating the growth of various commodity industries.

Hon. Katambo has further encouraged the Farmers’ Union to continue informing the government on issues affecting the agricultural industry.

And ZNFU President Jervis Zimba says the union is optimistic that the country will have a good harvest this year following the crop that has generally performed well.

Mr Zimba says it is encouraging that most farmers across the country have also done very well in crop diversification.

He has applauded the government for taking deliberate steps to have regular dialogue meetings with stakeholders in finding the best way forward to grow the sector.

