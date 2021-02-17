FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has alleged that a clique of people has ganged up to discredit the Andrew Kamanga led executive committee.

Kashala said a group of FAZ critics think it’s their preserve to run football affairs in Zambia.

“There is too much hatred all we know is that a section of people do not want to see others manage football. It is like some individuals want to think the Football House belongs to them. This is not a family entity or family tree. FAZ is an institution that can be managed by anyone from any part of Zambia,” Kashala has told Radio Icengelo Sports,” Kashala said.

He added: “We can’t be having a pocket of few individuals destabilizing the management of football all because they have vested interest. Kamanga sits at Football House because he was voted into office. We are here today as leaders and tomorrow we will not be here and others will can and sit in.”

Meanwhile, Kashala said FAZ won’t be forced to publish the letter from FIFA that has guided that the stalled elections resume.

The aggrieved part in the FAZ electoral system has challenged Football House to publish the letter from FIFA.

“We receive several letters from FIFA on a daily basis and we do not circulate such communications to the World. There is nothing we can hide, all letters from FIFA are addressed to the General Secretary and I need to protect my office. I can’t get any letter and share it to the world,” Kashala said.

The FAZ electoral process was suspended on March 12, 2020 following a court action by banned member Damiano Mutale.