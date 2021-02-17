9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
General News
Magistrate sets March 3 as judgment day for case involving UPND MP Romeo Kangombe

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Chinsali Senior Resident Magistrate Julius Malata has set March 3, 2021 as judgment day for a case in which United Party for National Development (UPND ) Sesheke Member of Parliament (MP) Romeo Kang’ombe is charged with four counts of abduction and assault of two police officers contrary to the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the accused person whilst acting with others unknown in Lavushimanda district of Muchinga province did abduct and assault two police officers who were assigned to facilitate the smooth passage of the United Party for National Development President

Hakainde Hichilema and his entourage.

Mr Kang’ombe in the first charge faces two counts of abducting Sergeant Innocent Mwale and Constable Chinyama Chipango of Mununga police post on October 14, 2020 contrary to section 256 of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The lawmaker is in the second charge faced with two counts of assault of the two police officers contrary to section 250(b) of the penal code.

Magistrate Malata set the judgment day today scheduled for March 3, 2021 following the close of the case after Mr. Kangombe gave a sworn statement in his defense in which he called no witness.

Mr. Kangombe is on a K200, thousand bail in his own recognizance with two sureties who are residents of Chinsali district in the like sum.

Mr Kang’ombe is being represented by two lawyers Mulambo Haimbe and Kamuwanga Phiri of Malambo and Company of Lusaka.

Previous articleMen’s network urges males to get circumcised

