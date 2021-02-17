9.5 C
Pictures of Home Affairs Minister Tour at Zambia Police’s New Surveillance Centre Under Construction

By Chief Editor
Home Affairs Minister Arrives at The Safe City National command centre in Lusaka,

Home Affairs Minister at The Safe City National command centre in Lusaka,

The Control Centre at The Safe City National command centre in Lusaka,

The Safe City National command centre in Lusaka,

The Monitoring Cameras at the The Safe City National command centre in Lusaka,

The Monitoring Cameras at the The Safe City National command centre in Lusaka,

The Outside view under construction of The Safe City National command centre in Lusaka,

The Outside view under construction of The Safe City National command centre in Lusaka,

The Outside view under construction of The Safe City National command centre in Lusaka,

12 COMMENTS

  4. This is an oppressive regime indeed …people are living in filth in shanty towns they are interested in surveillance of its own people. You wonder how much our children will pay back for this

    5
    2

  5. For sure , zambia is a PF police state.

    While children learn under trees and site on floors and university students can’t afford meals you have pf spending billions on police armaments and readiness…….

    3
    1

  6. This does not make nuh sense at all.
    Only in police states, put those cameras in parliament, in their office and see how things will change

    1
    1

  8. someone has asked a very serious question, WHAT IS THE IMPACT OF DONATIONS BY POLITICIANS ON OUR ECONOMY, HAS ANY ONE GOT STATIS ON THE EMPOWERMENTS THAT THESE POLITICIANS GIVE TO YOUTHS AND MARKETEERS ESPECIALLY DURING CAMPAIGNS?
    This country once boosted of zambains who would set up chilimba saving groups to save and later buy an asset they wouldn’t afford using their basic salary, but today under pf zambians have been reduced to forming chilimba to save and buy groceries. WAKE UP MY FELLOW ZAMBIANS FROM YOUR SLUMBER.

    1
    1

  9. All planned to stop regime change at all cost.Anyway the bible says we reap what we sow.They are creating these institution to suffocate democracy and cement nepotism a,corruption and tribalsm.They will rip violence and death.

    1
    1

  12. How many apartments for Kampyongo officers can be housed in that building? Living in kalingalinga shanty, go work at that building, watching people defacating, ukunyela mu street.

