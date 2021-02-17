9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

President Lungu to pledges pay for Chama Musonda’s cancer treatment

By editor
44 views
0
Health President Lungu to pledges pay for Chama Musonda's cancer treatment
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com


President Lungu was deeply moved by pictures on social media of a brave Kabwe-based young lady, Ms Chama Musonda, who is currently putting up a courageous fight against lung cancer with grit, grace and hope.

A social media post highlighting Ms Chama Musonda’s plight recently circulated on social media. Chama was in her last year in school when she got sick. She is currently in Kabwe Hospice Hospital. She needs K60, 000 for her medication but had only managed to raise K1005.

An appeal was made to well wishers to help in raising money to cover the cost of the medication.

In a facebook post, President Lungu said this was not a fight that we should leave Ms Musonda to fight by herself. He said in the spirit of who we are as a people of faith, and guided by ethos of Ubuntu, he was pledging that he would meet all the medical requirements to cater for Ms Chama Musonda’s treatment – as we all pray for God’s healing mercies.

President Lungu called on Zambians to join him and his family in saying a prayer for Ms Chama Musonda and others in similar situations.He thanked everyone who shared Ms Chama’s story for using Social media to highlight a noble cause.

Previous articleKashala Takes Aim At Kamanga’s Conspirators

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Healtheditor - 0

President Lungu to pledges pay for Chama Musonda’s cancer treatment

President Lungu was deeply moved by pictures on social media of a brave Kabwe-based young lady, Ms Chama Musonda,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Minister hopeful battle against Covid-19 will be won

Health Chief Editor - 17
The Ministry of Health has reiterated that health teams at different points of entry have put in place measures that will help avoid the...
Read more

Malaria related deaths surge in Lumezi District

Health Chief Editor - 4
Lumezi District Health Director Evans Phiri has bemoaned the high number of malaria deaths in the district. Dr Phiri expressed worry that the district has...
Read more

Global decline of condom use worrying – AHF

Health Chief Editor - 21
The Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Zambia says there is need to scale up Advocacy for condom use this year following a global decline in...
Read more

Turkish healthcare communications to establish regional office in Zambia

Health Chief Editor - 9
A Turkish healthcare communication solutions provider intends to establish a regional office for Southern Africa in Zambia ZKR Intelligent Healthcare Communications Systems is a manufacturer...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.