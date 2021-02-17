

President Lungu was deeply moved by pictures on social media of a brave Kabwe-based young lady, Ms Chama Musonda, who is currently putting up a courageous fight against lung cancer with grit, grace and hope.

A social media post highlighting Ms Chama Musonda’s plight recently circulated on social media. Chama was in her last year in school when she got sick. She is currently in Kabwe Hospice Hospital. She needs K60, 000 for her medication but had only managed to raise K1005.

An appeal was made to well wishers to help in raising money to cover the cost of the medication.

In a facebook post, President Lungu said this was not a fight that we should leave Ms Musonda to fight by herself. He said in the spirit of who we are as a people of faith, and guided by ethos of Ubuntu, he was pledging that he would meet all the medical requirements to cater for Ms Chama Musonda’s treatment – as we all pray for God’s healing mercies.

President Lungu called on Zambians to join him and his family in saying a prayer for Ms Chama Musonda and others in similar situations.He thanked everyone who shared Ms Chama’s story for using Social media to highlight a noble cause.