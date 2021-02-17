Contractors working on the Longacres Fly Over Bridge have brought down a Rhino sculpture which was one of the most significant contemporary environmental art pieces Lusaka had.

Alexis Phiri of Kachere Arts Studio, the artist behind the Rhino sculpture said he is hurt and disappointed.

Now Mr Phiri has revealed that he is to go into a hunger strike starting on Thursday until the Rhino issue is resolved.

He is also appealing to Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa for intervention and ensuring that the Rhino is restored to its original form and if need be, relocated to another site for it to continue sending its message.

He said the Rhino sends a message on the need to protect, preserve and appreciate the environment by not polluting it with plastic which is not biodegradable and also reminds the public of the need to protect wildlife.

Mr Phiri said the Rhino was adding beauty to the City of Lusaka.

And another artiste Boyd Chibale who visited the site where the Rhino was based said destroying the sculpture in that manner is the worst kind of irresponsibility, lack of respect for the arts, lack of appreciation of the symbolism in information dissemination.

Mr Chibale said the development also shows a lack appreciation of the need to protect and preserve wildlife and ultimately and show about regard and respect to those who appreciate art of this nature.

“Mr Miles Sampa should intervene. The Ministry of Tourism and Arts should come in so should The Ministry of Local Government and Housing, ZEMA, National Arts Council, artists and all citizens that appreciate nature and arts.”