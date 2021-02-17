9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Sports
Zesco Go Top After Ending Power Dynamos ABSA Dreams

Zesco United rallied to beat Power Dynamos 2-1 at home in Ndola on Wednesday to go top of the FAZ Super Division table.

Victory in this rescheduled Week 14 fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium has helped Zesco to open a two point lead at the top with 31 points from 17 matches played.

Power made a false start when taking a lead in the 15th minute through attack minded defender Luka Chamanga.

The two teams went into the half time break with a 1-1 scoreline thanks to Thabani Kamusoko’s equaliser for Zesco scored on 27 minutes.

Youngster Enock Sakala Jnr sealed the win with a 71st minute strike just seven minutes after replacing Jesse Were as Zesco went on to pick their second straight win.

Meanwhile, Power are now out of the race to qualify for the ABSA Cup as they remain stuck on number 10 with 21 points and a game in hand.

Coach Perry Mutapa’s Kitwe side has gone five matches without victory with two defeats and three draws.

