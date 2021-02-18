The state has entered a nolle prosequi in the case in which Patrick Mucheleka and three others stand charged with malicious damage to public property.
When the matter came up for continued trial in the Kasama Magistrate Court this morning,the state informed the court of its decision to discontinue the matter.
Patrick Mucheleka, Samuel Ngwira,Elias Mubanga and Kelvin Bwalya were arrested late last year during the Lukashya Parliamentary by-election for the offence of causing malicious damage to a type writer,printer and generator,a property of the Zambian Government.
The quartet who were initially charged with aggravated robbery and malicious damage had the aggravated robbery charged dropped.
They were represented by Mulambo Haimbe and Kamuwanga Phiri of Malambo and Company.
Although the entry of a nolle prosequi can be beneficial at times, in other cases it highlights abuse of the court process.
Best to let them go, after all they are losing elections anyway. That is a better punishment for them to continue wallowing in opposition for another 100 years. Hahaha
Whether you are in ruling party or opposition as Zambians such abuse of the Police should be condemned ..you can’t just dream up charges like this, its a shame the current PF officials never sweated as Old man Sata did.