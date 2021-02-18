9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 18, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Nkana Arrive in Morocco

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Nkana Arrive in Morocco
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana arrived safely in Morocco ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage, final leg match against Tihad Casablanca.

Kalampa landed in Casablanca late on Thursday afternoon after a lengthy trip from Zambia.

“This is one of the best receptions we have been given since we started travelling out. The hotel is a four star which is one of the best compared to the hotels we have in our country,” said Nkana team manager Daniel Jere.

“I think the most important thing is just to remain focused ahead of the game coming on Sunday,” Jere told football writer Amos Lombe in Casablanca.

Nkana have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg match played last Sunday in Kitwe.

The winner over both legs will qualify to the lucrative group stage that kicks off on March 10.

Previous articleMucheleka and three others walk free as State enters nolle

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Nkana Arrive in Morocco

Nkana arrived safely in Morocco ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage, final leg match against Tihad Casablanca. Kalampa...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Numba: Zesco Must Win 5 Straight Games To Start Title Talk

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba insists they can only start talking about the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division title if they can win their next...
Read more

Spanish LaLiga Turns 92

Feature Sports sports - 0
The Spanish LaLiga is marking 92 years of existence this season. LaLiga marked this milestone on February 10, 2021 and LaLiga South Africa; Managing Director...
Read more

Nkana Leave For Morocco

Feature Sports sports - 7
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu has named an unchanged side to face Tihad Casablanca away this weekend in their CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage, final...
Read more

Zesco Go Top After Ending Power Dynamos ABSA Dreams

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United rallied to beat Power Dynamos 2-1 at home in Ndola on Wednesday to go top of the FAZ Super Division table. Victory in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.