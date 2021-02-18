Nkana arrived safely in Morocco ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage, final leg match against Tihad Casablanca.

Kalampa landed in Casablanca late on Thursday afternoon after a lengthy trip from Zambia.

“This is one of the best receptions we have been given since we started travelling out. The hotel is a four star which is one of the best compared to the hotels we have in our country,” said Nkana team manager Daniel Jere.

“I think the most important thing is just to remain focused ahead of the game coming on Sunday,” Jere told football writer Amos Lombe in Casablanca.

Nkana have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg match played last Sunday in Kitwe.

The winner over both legs will qualify to the lucrative group stage that kicks off on March 10.