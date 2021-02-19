Senior chief Sailunga of the Lunda people in Mwinilunga District of Northwestern Province has warned that all parents whose eligible children have not been enrolled into grade one will be punished.

The traditional leader said every parent who has not enrolled their eligible children into grade one will go and work at his farm as punishment.

“You who have not enrolled your children in grade one, I am taking you for cultivation at my farm, this I will do, I don’t lie,” senior chief Sailunga said.

The traditional leader sounded the warning during a community sensitization exercise on child protection held at Kazozu primary school in Mwinilunga yesterday.

He expressed displeasure at the low enrolment of children in grade one at the school.

The visibly annoyed traditional leader said he was ashamed to learn that only 28 children have been enrolled into grade one at the school which is right in his father’s village.

Senior chief Sailunga said he understands the population demographics of Kazozu community hence will not accept that only 28 children have been enrolled at the school.

He said he will, in the company of the area councillor and the school head teacher, go from house to house to register all the children in Kazozu community.

“Tomorrow at 08:00 hours I will be coming back here passing door to door registering children into grade one, every child I will find will register for grade one enrolment,” he said.

The traditional leader since has pledged to buy books and pencils for all the children he will enroll at the school.