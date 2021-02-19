9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 19, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

All parents whose eligible children have not been enrolled into grade one will be punished-Senior Lunda Chief

By Chief Editor
44 views
3
Rural News All parents whose eligible children have not been enrolled into grade one...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Senior chief Sailunga of the Lunda people in Mwinilunga District of Northwestern Province has warned that all parents whose eligible children have not been enrolled into grade one will be punished.

The traditional leader said every parent who has not enrolled their eligible children into grade one will go and work at his farm as punishment.

“You who have not enrolled your children in grade one, I am taking you for cultivation at my farm, this I will do, I don’t lie,” senior chief Sailunga said.

The traditional leader sounded the warning during a community sensitization exercise on child protection held at Kazozu primary school in Mwinilunga yesterday.

He expressed displeasure at the low enrolment of children in grade one at the school.

The visibly annoyed traditional leader said he was ashamed to learn that only 28 children have been enrolled into grade one at the school which is right in his father’s village.

Senior chief Sailunga said he understands the population demographics of Kazozu community hence will not accept that only 28 children have been enrolled at the school.

He said he will, in the company of the area councillor and the school head teacher, go from house to house to register all the children in Kazozu community.

“Tomorrow at 08:00 hours I will be coming back here passing door to door registering children into grade one, every child I will find will register for grade one enrolment,” he said.

The traditional leader since has pledged to buy books and pencils for all the children he will enroll at the school.

Previous articleGovt. implementing Covid -19 response measures in tourism sector-PS
Next articleGreen Party Leader commends Bank Zambia for the effort to control the surging inflation

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 1

Heavily armed Police raid HH’s inlaws home in Shibuyunji district

A battalion of heavily armed Police, today raided the home of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema's In-laws in Shibuyunji District. Mr...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Local contractors urged to improve quality of work

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya has implored local contractors in the province to exhibit quality workmanship if they are to remain relevant in the...
Read more

Northwestern Province Minister happy with service delivery

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Northwestern Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu says there is a need to increase the capacity of civil servants to efficiently and effectively deliver services. Mr. Mubukwanu...
Read more

Heavy rains and strong winds damage Kapalala Rural Health Center maternity wing in Milenge

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
A maternity wing at Kapalala Rural Health Center in Milenge District of Luapula Province has been partially damaged after a tree fell on the...
Read more

Chief Sokontwe Introduces One Household-One Hectare Agricultural policy

Rural News Chief Editor - 40
Chief Sokontwe of the Ushi Speaking People in Milenge District of Luapula Province has introduced a one household-one hectare agricultural policy in his chiefdom....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.