9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 19, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Big copper producers urged to take advantage of high prices

By Chief Editor
44 views
1
Economy Big copper producers urged to take advantage of high prices
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Small Scale Miners Association of Zambia has advised large scale mining players to take advantage of the attractive prices of copper on the international market by increasing production.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, association president, Kunda Chani said the current price of the copper on the international market is the highest since May 2012.

Mr. Kunda said the spring of electric vehicles has contributed to the adjustment of copper prices, hence the need for giant copper producing firms to increase production in order for them to benefit from rising copper prices.

He added that it is surprising that as the demand for the commodity is going up, copper production has remained low.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Kunda has since appealed to members of his association to focus on copper production stating that the current copper prices on the market are attractive.

“We are excited to see that copper prices have kept increasing on the international market. This should give our giant copper producing companies the impetus to increase production so that we benefit as a country,” he said.

Mr. Kunda said key mining players should actively increase their production, urging his members to also participate in the production of copper ore.

Previous articleChibombo Multi-Facility Economic Zone to propel manufacturing base-Yaluma
Next articlePresident Lungu has commissions UNZA’s newly completed teaching and learning complex

1 COMMENT

  1. Great news. Can suppliers and all zambian based copper businesses take advantage. If not we will let foreigners fill the gap. Where there is opportunity to don’t sleep.

    Also , I am thinking of writing my auto biography and I would like to get your input. Please comment below what you think about me or the fond memory you have of me.

    For example think of the amazing things that remind you of me. For example like when I saved a man’s life who was drowning in the kafue river after one of my boat parties. Or when I won the award for most handsome pupil during my secondary school

    Thanking you in advance.

    Please no negative insults. Be mature

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 5

DEC Must Investigate PF MPs dishing out Free Cash

By Obvious Mwaliteta UPND Chairman Lusaka Province. It is sad that our nation's dignity and decency has been reduced to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chibombo Multi-Facility Economic Zone to propel manufacturing base-Yaluma

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The Government has expressed happiness with the pace at which the construction of the Chibombo Multi-Facility Economic Zone (CMEZ) in Central Province is progressing. Minister...
Read more

Government moves in to Control the Prices of Essential Commodities

Economy Chief Editor - 56
The government has reaffirmed its commitment towards curbing further hiking of prices of goods and services in the country. Minister of Commerce, Trade and...
Read more

CTPD welcomes rise in monetary policy rate to tame inflation

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The Center for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has welcomed the decision by the Bank of Zambia to increase the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)...
Read more

First Quantum sees no ‘contagion’ risk in Zambia after Mopani deal – COO

Economy Chief Editor - 5
First Quantum Minerals sees no risk of nationalization in Zambia following the sale last month of Mopani Copper Minesto the country’s mining investment arm...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.