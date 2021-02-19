The Small Scale Miners Association of Zambia has advised large scale mining players to take advantage of the attractive prices of copper on the international market by increasing production.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, association president, Kunda Chani said the current price of the copper on the international market is the highest since May 2012.

Mr. Kunda said the spring of electric vehicles has contributed to the adjustment of copper prices, hence the need for giant copper producing firms to increase production in order for them to benefit from rising copper prices.

He added that it is surprising that as the demand for the commodity is going up, copper production has remained low.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Kunda has since appealed to members of his association to focus on copper production stating that the current copper prices on the market are attractive.

“We are excited to see that copper prices have kept increasing on the international market. This should give our giant copper producing companies the impetus to increase production so that we benefit as a country,” he said.

Mr. Kunda said key mining players should actively increase their production, urging his members to also participate in the production of copper ore.