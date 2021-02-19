9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 19, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Green Party Leader commends Bank Zambia for the effort to control the surging inflation

By Chief Editor
44 views
3
Economy Green Party Leader commends Bank Zambia for the effort to control...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition Green party leader, Peter Sinkamba has commended the Bank Zambia (BOZ) for the effort to control the surging inflation in the country.

Mr. Sinkamba has advised BOZ to manage the interest rate in order to regulate liquidity.

Mr. Sinkamba urged the Bank to put up measure that will regulation the inflation rate or risk reaching hyperinflation levels such as the experience for Zimbabwe.

“The onus is on Bank of Zambia to be on top of things by applying the monetary policy well to ensure that these issues are sorted out. Otherwise inflation is not good for the economy because it makes a lot of things to escalate,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

He said commodity prices have become out of reach for the poor and those whose salaries and wages are not marching the ever rising inflation.

Mr. Sinkamba further urged the BOZ to be smart in applying the monitory policy to ensure that economic growth is not affected as such will push inflation higher leading to low production of goods and services.

The Green party leader attributed the inflation in the country to low production of goods on the market and hence making consumers to share a few commodities on the market.

The Bank of Zambia announced the increase of the monetary policy rate by 50 basis points from 8 to 8.5 percent as a way to stop the rising inflation.

Previous articleAll parents whose eligible children have not been enrolled into grade one will be punished-Senior Lunda Chief
Next articleClergyman demands removal of contraceptive advert from ZNBC

3 COMMENTS

  1. We thank you for your constructive comments unlike one party’s leader who claims to be a qualified economist and yet all he has ever done is steal during privatisation and continues to politick like a rabbied Bush dog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 1

Heavily armed Police raid HH’s inlaws home in Shibuyunji district

A battalion of heavily armed Police, today raided the home of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema's In-laws in Shibuyunji District. Mr...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZICTA awards Beeline Telecoms Nation’s 4th Mobile License

Economy Chief Editor - 9
ZICTA has today announced that it has granted Beeline Telecom Limited a licence to commence mobile phone operations in the country. Beeline Telecom, a Zambian...
Read more

Big copper producers urged to take advantage of high prices

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Small Scale Miners Association of Zambia has advised large scale mining players to take advantage of the attractive prices of copper on...
Read more

Chibombo Multi-Facility Economic Zone to propel manufacturing base-Yaluma

Economy Chief Editor - 14
The Government has expressed happiness with the pace at which the construction of the Chibombo Multi-Facility Economic Zone (CMEZ) in Central Province is progressing. Minister...
Read more

Government moves in to Control the Prices of Essential Commodities

Economy Chief Editor - 59
The government has reaffirmed its commitment towards curbing further hiking of prices of goods and services in the country. Minister of Commerce, Trade and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.