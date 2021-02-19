A battalion of heavily armed Police, today raided the home of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s In-laws in Shibuyunji District.

Mr Hichilema said the desperation by the corrupt PF must stop immediately.In his facebook post the UPND leader said a battalion of heavily armed Police raided his In-laws homes in search of imaginary weapons. The police dug the maize fields and yards and literally turned the In-laws houses upside down as onlookers watched in shock.

“In all honesty, Mr Edgar Lungu must know that I, Hakainde Hichilema and my wife Mutinta including our In-laws have no weapons besides God.Other than God, the people of Zambia and their voters cards are our weapons,” Mr.Hichilema said.

The UPND leader demanded that PF leaves his In-laws out of this and face UPND head on in terms of how this country can be developed.

“We are aware that the PF is having sleepless nights and wants us to stop being their challenger in the August elections, but they must not push their luck too far.

We call upon all Zambians to remain calm and focused and not be disrupted by such intimidation by the PF as exhibited today,” Mr.Hichilema said.