MMD Congratulates UPND for Successful Convention

The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has congratulated the United Party for National Development (UPND) for successfully hosting their Convention.

In a statement, New Hope MMD President, Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba congratulated UPND President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for being re-elected as UPND President.

“On behalf of the Movement for Multi-party Democracy, (MMD) I would like to congratulate the UPND for holding a successful General Assembly. We further wish to congratulate Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for being re-elected as President of the UPND”, Dr. MUMBA said.

Dr. MUMBA then said that the UPND General Assembly was a great milestone in the promotion of Democracy in Zambia.

“This is a great milestone in our efforts to entrench the tenets of democracy both in our parties and the Nation. In the meantime, We wish Mr. Hichilema and the UPND family God’s blessings”, Dr. MUMBA said.

The MMD on Monday through their National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika announced that they would have their long-awaited 7th Extraordinary Convention on the 20th of March, 2021. And that all the 68 National Executive positions including that of the Party President will be up for grabs.

Previous articleI’ll not tolerate inefficiency in the construction of the Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula bridge-President Lungu

