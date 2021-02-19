9.5 C
Zanaco Look to Reclaim Top Spot at Indeni

Second placed Zanaco have a chance to reclaim top spot in the FAZ Super Division as they visit Indeni in Ndola on Saturday afternoon.

Zanaco and Indeni are meeting in the first match of the second round at Indeni Sports Complex.

The Bankers have 29 points, two behind leaders Zesco United, after 17 matches played.

Zesco displaced Zanaco from the top of the table after edging Power Dynamos in the midweek rescheduled match at home in Ndola.

Fourteenth placed Indeni want to avoid dropping into the bottom four when tackling Zanaco.

Indeni sit on 18 points together with 15th placed Napsa with only goal difference separating the two teams.

Zanaco beat Indeni 2-0 in the first round fixture played in Lusaka last October.’

Week 18

20/02/2021

Nkwazi Vs Lumwana Radiants

Red Arrows Vs Green Buffaloes

Prison Leopards Vs Kitwe United

Indeni Vs ZANACO

Green Eagles Vs Kabwe Warriors

21/02/2021

Young Green Eagles Vs Power Dynamos

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Buildcon

POSTPONED

ZESCO United Vs NAPSA Stars

Nkana Vs Forest Rangers

