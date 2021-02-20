9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 20, 2021
President Lungu donates bus to CBU Students

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has donated a higer bus to the Copperbelt university students and management at state house today.

President Lungu presented the bus to the university as a fulfillment of the promise he made when he visited the institution last month.

The President assured the students of his continued support to addressing and responding to their needs.

President Lungu said his government will continue to work with students from all leaning institutions.

And Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) President Lawrence Kasonde thanked the President for the good gesture.

He also said that student are happy that the president has given back the mines to the Zambian people.

He has expressed confidence that Zambians will manage to operate the mines and dismissed thoughts by some section of society claiming that leaders who sell the mine should not be allowed to govern.

“As students we do not agree with those who are saying Zambians cannot run the mines and also people who are saying that those who plan to sell mines and other government asserts once given power should not be allowed to rule,” he said.

He said President Lungu has demonstrated love for the people of Zambia through his deeds.

Previous articleStudents are at the university to learn and not to become landlords-President Lungu

