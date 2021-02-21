The International Federation of people living with Albinism and Blindness IFPAB President Pastor John Ngoma has refuted claims suggesting that about thirteen thousand people have been swindled money by the Federation.

Pastor Ngoma was reacting to a story that was aired on Znbc TV channel both on the main news at 19:00hrs and on its 20:00hrs news bulletins on 18 February 2021 alleging that the about thirteen thousand out of over thirty thousand members registered by the federation were swindled by the federation.

He said this in a statement made available to Zanis in Lusaka today.

“we have 30,000 members registered and no one has come forth with a complaint to the federation that they were swindled ,hence the allegations are not true and unfounded,” Pastor Ngoma said.

He wondered why ZNBC could not communicate with the federation to verify the issue before airing the story on television .

The organization has since given the national broadcaster ZNBC four days to apologies as failure to not doing so will attract legal action.

Pastor Ngoma claimed that that a crew entered the premises without permission and filmed the documents of the organization without seeking authority to the organization.

In a related development, the organization will provide educational support from primary to tertiary to children who do not have financial support in order to enhance equal access to education among

“ we have registered a number of students on the bursary program that we have given commitment letters and memorandum of understanding with various institutions of learning.

IFPAB is present in all the 10 provinces across the country with support from persons living with disabilities, old aged including able bodied men and women empowerment.