9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 21, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Katombora reformatory upgraded to secondary school

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
General News Katombora reformatory upgraded to secondary school
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale says upgrading of the basic school at Katombora Reformatory, to a secondary school will help enhance security at the institution, as lads will no longer need to go outside Kazungula District for their secondary education.

Dr Hamukale said having a secondary school would also help to curb discrimination of juveniles by teachers and pupils which was prevalent in the past, when they had to go to other schools for their secondary education.

The Provincial Minister commended the Ministry of General Education for supplementing the efforts of the Zambia Correctional Service by upgrading the school from basic to secondary level.

Dr Hamukale said this in a speech read for him by Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Joyce Nsamba in Kazungula , at the conversion ceremony of Katombora Reformatory Basic to a secondary school.

He further said, as indicated in the Patriotic Front Manifesto, human capital development through education and skills training was instrumental for the transformation of the country.

“This is particularly so, given the global competitiveness, rapid advancements in technology and sustained demands for high productivity and performance. This does not leave lads behind as they are also part of our society,” he said.

Dr Hamukale reiterated that upgrade of the school would address the security and distance situation.

“It is therefore, our desire to ensure that you receive the best education whilst serving your sentences. It is my hope that you will use your time in this school with a lot of productivity,” he said.

And Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS), Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe called on the traditional leadership to support government as it delivered development to the area.

Dr . Chileshe said the support of the traditional leadership was needed if government projects in the area were to be actualized.

He said government had provided a lot of support to Katombora Reformatory School to ease their transport and other challenges.

Mr. Chileshe further said plans were underway to build specialized rooms at the school such as science laboratories and to turn the school into a boarding school in the near future.

And Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda said government was committed to reform the juveniles at the institution.

Mr. Banda said government also intended to decentralize reformatory schools so as to make the reform process of the lads more effective.

He said moving young people, who committed crimes to places that were far from their homes, had a negative impact on them as they were separated from their families for long periods.

Mr. Banda said it was in the interest of the juveniles to serve their sentences in places that were near their homes, so they did not get detached from their families.

And Southern Province Acting Provincial Education Officer Peggy Chilema said the school would not just benefit the lads, but the community as well.

Ms Chilema said specialised rooms such as science laboratories, home economics unit would soon be constructed at the school and teachers would be deployed to enhance manpower.

Previous articleThe 2021 general elections will be held under a peaceful atmosphere-Charity Katanga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Katombora reformatory upgraded to secondary school

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale says upgrading of the basic school at Katombora Reformatory, to a secondary school will...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Federation of Albinism and Blindness disputes claims of swindling its members

General News Chief Editor - 0
The International Federation of people living with Albinism and Blindness IFPAB President Pastor John Ngoma...
Read more

Police detain man for unlawful possession of firearm

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Police Service in Rufunsa district have detained some suspects for unlawful possession of firearms, prohibited articles and suspected stolen motor vehicle. Police Spokesperson...
Read more

Empowerment programme way of fighting GBV-Minister

General News Chief Editor - 4
Minister of Gender, Elizabeth Phiri, says government has embarked on empowerment programmes to enable both men and women to become economically independent as...
Read more

Increased demand for timber for construction threatens Luangwa forest reserves

General News Chief Editor - 4
Luangwa District Commissioner Julius Sikasote has expressed worry that increased demand for timber for construction purposes may deplete the local forest reserves. Mr. Sikasote said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.