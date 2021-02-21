Zambian contractors will have a chance to be awarded 30 percent of the sub-contracts for the Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula bridge project.

ZANIS reports that GED Africa Limited, the developers of the Kasomeno- Mwenda toll road, announced during the just ended bilateral meeting between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This announcement is in conformity with the sub-contracting law in Zambia which

dictates that a minimum of 20 percent of the works on all road contracts should be awarded to Zambian citizen-owned companies.

GED Africa Limited Chief Executive Officer Tamas Jazseberenyi said his company will follow what was agreed upon many years ago to raise the threshold of sub-contracts from 20 percent to 30 percent as a way of empowering Zambian contractors.

“We are committed to delivering this project (Kasomeno-Mwenda). We shall involve local contractors in this project and that will happen through the awarding of 30 percent sub-contracts on all the works,” said Mr. Jazseberenyi.

Mr. Jazseberenyi has since thanked the Zambian and Congolese governments for giving his company an opportunity to develop the project.

“The assurance is there. As a company we are taking this project as a huge opportunity given to us by the two governments (DRC and Zambia),” he said.

And speaking at the same function, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota described the development as a big milestone.

Mr. Mushota said the just ended bilateral meeting is a huge success which made the two governments and GED Africa Limited to agree on a matrix of events that will happen during the run up to the groundbreaking ceremony.

“I stand here to celebrate another big milestone. As we leave this meeting, we are assured that the Kasomeno-Mwenda will finally be implemented,” said Mr. Mushota.

Meanwhile, Congolese Deputy Chief of Staff in the Presidency said she is confident that GED Africa will not act contrary to the agreement but start the works as scheduled.

The Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula bridge project will be developed on a public private partnership (PPP) basis.