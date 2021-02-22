Chinese Special Envoy Yang Jiechi has hailed President Edgar Lungu’s leadership of ensuring that development for all Zambians is of utmost importance.

Mr. Jiechi indicated that President Lungu’s leadership has prioritized economic growth and people’s well-being.

The Special Envoy revealed that this is evident through his strong commitment to create jobs, reduce poverty, enhanced government performance and the promotion of economic diversification.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on President Lungu at State House today, Mr. Jiechi noted that impressive progress has been made throughout President Lungu’s tenure in office.

“I am convinced that guided by your vision and leadership Zambia will score new achievements further along its path of development,” Mr. Jiechi stated.

He recapped that Zambia was the first country in Southern Africa to establish diplomatic ties with the new China, dating back the two countries’ bilateral relations to the guidance of First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda and Chinese Communist Revolutionary Founder Mao Zedong.

He noted that China and Zambia have forged a true friendship over the past centuries, featuring equality, mutual benefit, and solidarity in adversity.

He listed the support that the two countries have continued to offer to one another especially during the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in December of 2019 which he noted are the most trying times.

Mr. Jiechi disclosed that the purpose of his meeting was to have further consultations with Zambia to better implement the common understanding reached between President Lungu and China’s Head of State Xi Jinping.

He assured that his country will continue to support Zambia in pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions.

“Between China and Zambia, we respect each other and have engaged in mutually beneficial cooperation. We are confident that the next meeting will achieve important results and we believe that our two countries built on World Corporation will deliver more benefits to the people of our two countries and to the entire developing world,” he added.

President Lungu expressed gratitude for the support that China has offered in various areas among which includes the country’s fight against COVID-19, construction of the Tanzania Zambia Railway project, hospitals, Airports, roads among other notable infrastructure projects.

The Head of State said that Zambia was encouraged by the increased bilateral economic activities that are currently going on in the country, mentioning the favourable investment environment and access that has been created by his government.

President Lungu informed that Zambia joins other countries in welcoming the lunar year, the year of the bull, wishing the people of China continued success.

The Head of State also congratulated China on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and for leading its people in attaining remarkable social-economic achievements over the years.

“We also love to applaud China for eradicating extreme poverty among its citizens for nearly 100 million people in the country. We

He reassured continued support for the one-China policy noting its ability as a Sovereign State to safeguard national sovereignty and security.

He reiterated the value that Zambia attaches to the long-standing friendship with China, premised on mutual respect, shared values and common aspirations at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

President Lungu reaffirmed the country’s commitment to implement all agreements that have been undertaken at bilateral and multilateral levels, adding that they are beneficial to the people of both states.