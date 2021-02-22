9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 22, 2021
General News
Express Your Partisanship Views in Ballot Box, Kabwe Mayor Tells the Church

Kabwe Mayor Prince Chileshe has advised leaders and members of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) to avoid partisan politics in church but to instead express their views and opinions in the ballot box.

Mr. Chileshe says the church is a place where people of different political parties meet to worship hence no one should express their partisan opinion in the congregation.

He says the church must work with the government of the day to ensure that there is peace and unity in the country.

He was speaking yesterday when he attended a church service at St. Andrews UCZ congregation in Kabwe.

Mr. Chileshe has meanwhile expressed concern that some opposition party members have been making pledges to help the church but they have failed to honour them.

He said President Edgar Lungu has worked well with the United Church in Zambia in many ways adding that he has responded well to their request.

The Kabwe Mayor told the church that it was only President Lungu who can attend to their problems because he is the Head of State with the heart to assist the needy.

Mr. Chileshe has since pledged to adopt 80 percent of the remaining works of the church which include terrazzo floor painting and maintenance of the surroundings.

And Congregation Reverend-In-Charge, Teddy Mubonga, said his church will continue to support the government of the day.

