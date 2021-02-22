9.5 C
Napsa Face Defending CAF Confed Cup Champions in Group B

Napsa Stars will jump straight into the fire in their group stage debut in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup with a date against defending champions RS Berkane.

Napsa are in a strong Group B and will travel to Morocco on match-day -one to play the holders in Berkane on March 10.

It is the second successive season that Berkane are playing a Zambian club in the group stages after drawing 1-1 home and away with Zanaco in Group last season en route to their debut continental title triumph.

Napsa will return home on match-day-two to host 1990 African champions and 2010 CAF Champions League semifinalist JSK of Algeria on March 17.

JSK return to Zambia for the first time since the 2006 CAF Champions League second round when they eliminated Napsa’s neighbours Zanaco 3-1 on aggregate after losing 1-0 away in Lusaka.

Napsa will then play a Group B doubleheader against Cotonsport of Cameroon starting in Lusaka on April 4 before heading to Goroua on April 11 when the countdown to the final round of league stage matches starts.

