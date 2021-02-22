Nkana have been drawn against former champion Raja Casablanca of Morocco and 2019/2020 runners up Pyramids in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Kitwe giants will travel to Egypt on match-day-one to face the ambitious Cairo club Pyramids on March 10.

Pyramids renew acquaintance with Zambian opposition exactly season after they beat Zanaco 3-0 in Lusaka but lost 1-0 at home in Cairo to The Bankers in last season’s quarterfinals.

And fresh from eliminating Morocco second tier side Tihad Casablanca, Nkana have another Moroccan draw this time with 2018 CAF Confederation Cup champions Raja Casablanca.

Raja will visit Nkana on March 17 in what will surpassingly be their debut continental meeting.

Nkana will then face either Namungo of Tanzania or CD de Agosto of Angola on match –day- three away on April 4 and match-day-four at home on April 11 in Kitwe.

Namungo and Agosto are currently engaged in a controversial two legged tie that has yet to be decided.

This is follows CAF ruling that both legs be played in Tanzania after the first leg in Luanda was aborted due to tough Covid-19 protocols in Angola when local authorities there demanded that the visitors quarantine for ten days before the first leg date on February 17.

But Namungo won the ‘away’ first leg 6-2 on Sunday in Dar es Salaam and the final leg will be played on February 26 at the same venue.