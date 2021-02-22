Striker Simon Mulenga reflects on his debut continental goal that helped Nkana secure their 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup group stage qualification.

Mulenga scored Nkana’s lone goal in Sunday’s 2-1 away loss to Tihad Casablanca in the final leg decider in Morocco.

Despite the score line, the goal ensured Nkana avoided a post-match penalty decider and saw the Zambian champions’ progress 3-2 on aggregate following a 2-0 first leg home win on February 14 in Kitwe.

“My goal was very important for the team. We needed a goal to go through and I thank God that I helped the team to go through,” Mulenga said.

“We are very happy we managed to go through to the group stage.”

Mulenga, who was only playing his second continental match with Nkana, scored in the 57th minute after Mahmoud Bentayg and Aymane Dairani had put Tihad ahead in the 4th and 38th minutes respectively.

The goal was Mulenga’s fifth in four competitive games with Nkana after scoring three in the sides last three league games prior to the two-legged tie against Tihad.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup PreGroup Stage Final Legs

21/02/2021

=Lusaka

Napsa Stars 2(Austin Banda 18′,Emmanuel Mayuka 90’+4 pen)- Gor Mahia 2(Samuel Onyango 17′, Clifton Miheso 20′)



=Casablanca

Tihad Casablanca 2(Mahmoud Bentayg 4′, Aymane Dairani 38′)- Nkana 1(Simon Mulenga 57′)

CONTINENTAL

22/02/2020

Emmanuel Mayuka (Napsa Stars):4

Daniel Adoko (Napsa Stars):2

Jacob Ngulube (Napsa Stars):2

Lineker Mwikisa(Green Eagles):2

Daniel Silavwe (Napsa Stars):2

Austin Banda (Napsa Stars):1

Simon Mulenga (Nkana):1

Fred Tshimenga(Nkana):1

Obeddy Masumbuko (Nkana):1

Harrison Chisala (Nkana):1

Idris Mbombo (Nkana):1

Timothy Otieno (Napsa Stars):1

Hosea Silwimba Green Eagles):1

Chanda Mushili (Napsa Stars):1

Joseph Kanema (Green Eagles):1

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 18

20/02/2021

Prison Leopards 1(David Obashi 33′)-Kitwe United 0

Indeni 1(Tranquilin Mwepu 70′)-Zanaco 3(Roger Kola 30′ 61′, Abraham Siankombo 68′)

Green Eagles 2(Amity Shamende 33’pen, Ceaser Hakaluba 61′)-Kabwe Warriors 2(Field Kandela 45’+3,Clement Mundia 46’pen)

Nkwazi 0-Lumwana Radiants 0

Red Arrows(James Chamanga 12’21’, Kayembe Alidor 32′)-Green Buffaloes 0

21/02/2021

Young Green Eagles 0-Power Dynamos 0

Lusaka Dynamos 1(Duncan Otieno 90′)-Buildcon 0



POSTPONED:

Zesco United-Napsa Stars

Nkana-Forest Rangers

WEEK 14

17/02/2021

Zesco United 2(Thabani Kamusoko 27′, Enock Sakala Jnr 71′)-Power Dynamos 1 (Luka Chamanga 6′)

2020/2021 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

22/02/2021

Roger Kola(Zanaco):10

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):9

Quadri Kola (Forest Rangers):7

Abraham Siankombo(Zanaco):6

David Obashi (Prison Leopards):6

Tranquilin Mwepu (Indeni):5

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):5

Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos):5

Brian Mwila(Buildcon):5*

Jacob Ngulube (Napsa Stars):5

Enock Sakala Jr (ZescO):4

Tshite Mweshi (Prison Leopards):4

Aubrey Chella (Green Buffaloes):4

Simon Mulenga (Nkana):4

Akakulubelwa Mwaichiyaba(Kabwe

Warriors):4

Anos Tembo (Green Eagles):4

Emmanuel Mayuka (Napsa Stars):4

Idris Mbombo (Nkana):4

Felix Nyaende (Lumwana):4

Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):3

Pride Mwansa(Nkwazi):3

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):3

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):3

Martin Phiri (Green Buffaloes):3

Landu Maite (Prison Leopards):3

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):3

Emmanuel Mwiinde(Nkana/Buildcon 1**):3**

Taddy Etekiama (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Ali Sadiki (Kabwe Warriors):3

Webster Muzaza(Forest Rangers):3

Gerald Chisha (Buildcon):3

Francis Zulu (Prisons Leopards):3

Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows):3

Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon):3

Aubrey Funga (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):3

Graven Chitalu(Indeni):3

Baba Basile (Zanaco):3

Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United):3

Adams Zikiru (Forest Rangers):3

Luka Chamanga (Power Dynamos):2

Fredrick Mwimanzi (Green Buffaloes):2

Edward Lungu (Kitwe United):2

Dominic Chungwa (Lumwana):2

Hosea Silwimba(Green Eagles):2

Heriter Nkonko(Indeni):2

John Chingandu (Zesco United):2

Doisy Soko(Napsa Stars):2

Nester Lukupa (Kabwe Warriors):2

Gozon Mutale(Green Eagles):2

Amity Shamende (Green Eagles):2

Twiza Chaibela (Kabwe Warriors):2

Amenu Moro (Forest Rangers):2

Van Basten Neba(Lumwana):2

Shadreck Mulungwe (Green Eagles):2

Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):2

Derrick Bulaya (Lusaka Dynamos):2

Francis Simwanza (Red Arrows):2

Tiki Chiluba (Indeni):2

Mathews Nkowane (Kabwe Warriors):2

Laudit Mavugo (Napsa):2

Emmanuel Okutu (Buildcon):2

Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos):2

Kamal Jafaru (Buildcon):2

Junior Zulu(Prisons Leopards):2

Adamson Mulao (Young Green Eagles):2

Ocean Mushure (Lusaka Dynamos):2

Steven Mutama (Nkwazi):2

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):2

Evans Musonda (Kitwe United):2

Eric Choomba (Nkwazi):2

Fred Tshimenga (Nkana):2

Moses Soko (Indeni):2*

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 18

20/02/2021

Trident 2-1 Mufulira Wanderers

(Felix Sinkamba, Jonathan Tanganyika/ Benard Mapili)

Kafue Celtic 1-1 Police College

(Peter Chikola/Misheck Luwisha)

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Gomes

(Scotch Mwanza Pen/Fabian Kapumba)

MUZA 0-0 Chambishi

ZESCO Malaiti 2-1 Mpulungu Harbour

(Gift Lukwesa, Jackson Mphande/ Chisopa Malama)

City of Lusaka 1-0 Kashikishi Warriors

(Emmanuel Kalala)

Konkola Blades 4-1 Nchanga Rangers

(Emmanuel Mwaba (2), Owen Tembo/ Victor Mubanga)

National Assembly 0-1 Livingstone Pirates

(Evan yengayenga)

17/02/2021

KYSA 2-0 ZESCO Shockers

(Thomas Likafi 43’/ Malambo Mupeta 60′)