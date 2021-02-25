9.5 C
2021 Golf Seasons Tees off on Friday in Kitwe

The 2021 local golf season starts on Friday with the two-day Reliant Mining Classic championship at the Nkana Golf Club in Kitwe.

Golf star Madaliso Mutiya will be among 50 participating players as the new season tees-off in Kitwe.

The competition has excited the Professional Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ), the organizers.

PGAZ spokesperson Alfred Tamba said the teeing-off of the season was good for the local game and pledged that COVIDI-19 protocols will be followed at the Reliant Mining Classic championship

“All participants will be tested before the event. Then social distancing will be at two club-lengths on the course and no caddies. This means players will carry their own bags or push trolley themselves,” said Tamba.

Nkana golf star Beza Daka, Mwalikwa Sondashi, Mukuka Mwango, Gabriel Chibale, Morton Muwowo, Kelvin Phiri and Dominic Musonda are some of the famous players competing in the Reliant Mining Classic championship.

There will be no spectators at the competition.

Previous articleNDC splits as Kambwili rubbishes his expulsion

