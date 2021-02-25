Kapiri Mposhi Town Council has constituted a task force to spearhead the development of an Integrated Development Plan (IDP) that will prescribe standard strategies to guide development in the district.

The task force comprising members from government departments and the private sector has been mandated to come up with a single development planning strategy document to provide a holistic approach for growth in the area.

Council Secretary, Isaac Zimba says the IDP will culminate into the development of a long term development framework to prevent haphazard growth of the district.

In a statement to availed to ZANIS, Mr Zimba disclosed that currently the council relied on the 1979 planning framework which does not provide for an overarching vision and development strategies.

Mr Zimba said there is need therefore for a long term and all-encompassing planning strategy to respond to the development needs of the growing population in the area.

He stressed that the IDP will incorporate social, economic and environmental factors in a single planning strategy to provide a holistic approach for growth in the area.

” The IDP will be used to direct the development of the district over a five year period with an indicative view of the subsequent ten years and beyond and all this is aimed preventing unplanned and haphazard development currently going on in the district,” Mr Zimba said.

He stated that the IDP will also be used by the local authority to coordinate investment programmes in the area.

Mr Zimba said the council will involve local people and many stakeholders in coming up with the IDP through a consultative process.

“The council through the constituted task force will undertake consultations and analysis of existing conditions in the district with the locals and various stakeholders before producing the development framework,” Mr. Zimba said.