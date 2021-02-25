9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 25, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Task force formed to spearhead development

By Chief Editor
44 views
5
Rural News Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Task force formed to spearhead development
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kapiri Mposhi Town Council has constituted a task force to spearhead the development of an Integrated Development Plan (IDP) that will prescribe standard strategies to guide development in the district.

The task force comprising members from government departments and the private sector has been mandated to come up with a single development planning strategy document to provide a holistic approach for growth in the area.

Council Secretary, Isaac Zimba says the IDP will culminate into the development of a long term development framework to prevent haphazard growth of the district.

In a statement to availed to ZANIS, Mr Zimba disclosed that currently the council relied on the 1979 planning framework which does not provide for an overarching vision and development strategies.

Mr Zimba said there is need therefore for a long term and all-encompassing planning strategy to respond to the development needs of the growing population in the area.

He stressed that the IDP will incorporate social, economic and environmental factors in a single planning strategy to provide a holistic approach for growth in the area.

” The IDP will be used to direct the development of the district over a five year period with an indicative view of the subsequent ten years and beyond and all this is aimed preventing unplanned and haphazard development currently going on in the district,” Mr Zimba said.

He stated that the IDP will also be used by the local authority to coordinate investment programmes in the area.

Mr Zimba said the council will involve local people and many stakeholders in coming up with the IDP through a consultative process.

“The council through the constituted task force will undertake consultations and analysis of existing conditions in the district with the locals and various stakeholders before producing the development framework,” Mr. Zimba said.

Previous articleIt’s a fake news, presidential bus intact –COBUSU
Next articleNHIMA collects K800 Million contributions

5 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chilufya: 2021 AFCON U17 Group A Draw Balanced

Zambia U17 coach George Chilufya has described their 2021 AFCON U17 Group A draw as balanced group. Junior Chipolopolo has...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shibuyunji traders defy fish ban

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
The Department of Fisheries in Shibuyunji has confiscated over 900 kilograms of fish from traders from the time the fish ban was effected in...
Read more

Land encroachment on Government institutions’ land worrying

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Stakeholders in Gwembe district, Southern Province have expressed concern on what they termed ’high’ levels of land encroachment especially in learning institutions and hospitals. Stakeholders...
Read more

Fourth Sugar Company to be set-up in Luapula

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
A multinational company has started works to establish a sugar plantation in Mansa’s Matanda area. This is a fourth company setting up a sugarcane plantation...
Read more

Revamping of industries cheers freedom fighters

Rural News Chief Editor - 26
Mansa District Freedom Fighters Association, Cyprian Mulonda has commended President Edgar Lungu for revamping Kawambwa Tea and Munushi Bananas Scheme in Luapula Province....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.