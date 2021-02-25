9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 25, 2021
KITWE DERBY COUNTDOWN: Nkana Legend Sakulanda Wary of Wound Power

Former Nkana star striker Musole Sakulanda has warned that Power Dynamos’ low form in recent matches will not be a factor when the two teams meet in the Kitwe derby on Saturday at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Eleventh placed Power are winless in their last six matches in which they have recorded two losses and four draws.

In an interview from Kitwe, Sakulanda, a regular scorer in his hey days, believes Power will give Nkana a tough match.

“Even during our time Power used to wake up against Nkana even if they have been off form in other matches. Power wants to be seen that they have played well against Nkana. Each player wants to be seen that they have shined against Nkana,” Sakulanda said.

“The Kitwe derby requires too much concentration. During our time, we intensified training before the derby and literally stopped any other activity just to focus on training.”

The former Finland based striker expressed confidence that Nkana will triumph over Power.

“The game appears 50-50 but we have high morale as Nkana after qualifying to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage. I can assure you that we are winning this game,” Sakulanda said.

Powers have 22 points, two ahead of Nkana, although the Arthur Davies outfit has played two more goals.

