More than 22, 000 girls fell pregnant in Lusaka Province, with Lusaka district recording the highest at 16, 000 in the year 2020.

Health Specialist at the Provincial Health Office Bushimbwa Tambatamba says that 22,824 teen pregnancies out of a total of 111,294 antenatal visits were recorded last year.

Dr Tambatamba however states in an interview that this represents a reduction of average of 21 percent in teen pregnancies in three consecutive years. She stated that 25,270 adolescent pregnancies were recorded in 2019.

“This was out of a total of 115,536. We recorded 25,511 teen pregnancies out of 106,902 in 2018,” she said.

The public health specialist explained that Lusaka has been recording the highest adolescent pregnancies in the Province.

“Last year, 15,928 cases were recorded in Lusaka while Chongwe recorded the second highest with 2,197 adolescent pregnancies.” said Dr Tambatamba.

She stated that Kafue and Chilanga had 1,491 and 1,299 respectively while 850 teen pregnancies in Chirundu were reported at various health facilities.

674 teen pregnancies were recorded in Chirundu while Luangwa recorded the lowest in the province with 385.

Some teen expectant mothers used to shy away from seeking antenatal care services because they felt that they were too young to access the services together with the elderly expectant mothers, noted Dr Tambatamba.

She said, “But since the introduction of youth friendly services where the younger ones are attended to by their fellow young caregivers and in an isolated area, we have seen a change as they feel comfortable in such an environment.”

Dr Tambatamba noted that each district provides youth friendly services under a focal point person.