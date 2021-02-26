9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 26, 2021
Health
Disciplinary action against two individuals charging for COVID-19 Tests at UTH-Health Minister

Health Minister, Jonas Chanda says immediate disciplinary action has been taken against two individuals from the University Teaching Hospital identified from a recent media expose by MUVI Television, where they were illegally collecting money from patients for COVID-19 tests.

Dr. Chanda says one person is already in police custody.

The Minister has explained that internal investigations have been instituted extending to several departments to identify the full extent of dishonest dealings
He says it is disheartening that while the Ministry of Health under the guidance of President Edgar Lungu has been working tirelessly to restore the confidence of partners and Zambians in the health system, some unscrupulous individuals have been taking advantage of people who seek health care services.

The Minister says he will not allow the image of the Ministry and the Health Sector to be tarnished by a few individuals.

The Health Minister says the happenings at the University Teaching Hospital should serve as a stern warning to all would be offenders across the country in all heath facilities, Ministry of Health and Statutory Bodies, that such people will not be spared.

He has warned of stern disciplinary action against all culprits, including instant dismissal, as provided for under the public service

1 COMMENT

  1. Bene Patel bakonda maningi vintu va fast na corruption…And when you are really in need of money you cannot refuse.So those two should have been left alone….Nivambili vamene tiziba…those covid 19 certificates are being sold to people travelling abroad at a cost of k1500…Osashusha iwe ndani!

    good morning mwebantu!

