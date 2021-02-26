Government has given Huan-cheng Mining Limited a two weeks ultimatum to improve working conditions for Zambian workers at its Manganese Refinery Plant in Kapiri Mposhi district.

Central Province Minister, Sidney Mushanga gave out the ultimatum when he made an impromptu fact finding visit to the company following reports of poor working conditions and mistreatment of Zambian workers at the Chinese owned company.

During the visit Mr Mushanga discovered that the workers had no proper protective clothing and were subjected to wages as low as K25 per day which is below the minimum wage.

Mr Mushanga also discovered that the employees work without signed contracts and were compelled to work without off days.

“What I have gathered is that there is no job security here and no job description because workers can be fired anytime and can be forced to do any job. We have also received reports of the bad abusive language you are using against the workers. I want to warn you to stop and follow Zambian labour laws,” Mr Mushanga said.

Mr Mushanga has since ordered management at the company to hire a human resource practitioner within a month’s time to manage working conditions related issues at the company.

“All these issues are as a result of lack of a formidable human resource personnel to help you strictly follow Zambian labour laws, so I’m giving you one month to engage one,” Mr Mushanga said.

He said government will endeavor to protect Zambian workers by ensuring that investors abide by the country’s labour laws.

” We want these investments to continue but we want these investors to do the right thing and follow labour laws,” Mr Mushanga said.

And Huan-Cheng Mining Director, Zhau Zongliang assured Mr Mushanga that management will attend to all the issues raised.

Huan-cheng Mining employs over 100 Zambian workers at its manganese refinery company producing Ferro Alloy.