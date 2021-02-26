Nkana and Power Dynamos this Saturday clash in the first leg of the 2020/2021FAZ Super Division seasons Kitwe derby at Nkana Stadium.

The delayed Week 12 fixture was earlier scheduled for January 9 but was postponed because Power had five players away on Chipolopolo duty at 2021 CHAN in Cameroon.

Saturday’s match will also mark ex-Power coach Kelvin Kaindu’s debut derby with Nkana.

Kaindu was unbeaten in the league derby against Nkana while at Power with two wins and a draw but lost in them in the 2018 Barclays Cup semifinals.

But both sides come into the derby struggling and sitting side by side in mid-table.

Power are 11th on 22 points, Nkana are 12th and two points behind their guests after 17 and 15 games played respectively.

While Nkana have managed three victories and three defeats from their last six league games, it is not the same for Power.

Power limp to Wusakile on the back of a six-game winless run in which period they have collected four draws and two losses.

Power trace their last league victory to their last match of 2020 on December 27 when they beat Zanaco 2-1 at home in Kitwe.

And so the pressure is on Power coach Perry Mutapa who is feeling the heat for the first time since his appointment in November 2019.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION FIXTURES AND RESULTS

WEEK 12

27/02/2021

Nkana -Power Dynamos

WEEK 19

26/02/2021

Kitwe United 0-Red Arrows 2

27/02/2021

Napsa Stars-Lusaka Dynamos

Green Buffaloes-Indeni

Zanaco-Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors-Nkwazi

28/02/2021

13h00: Buildcon-Young Green Eagles

15h00: Forest Rangers-Zesco United

03/03/2021

Power Dynamos-Prison Leopards

Lumwana Radiants-Nkana