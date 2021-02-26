9.5 C
Sports
Updated:

Nkana, Power Battle For Kitwe Honour

Nkana and Power Dynamos this Saturday clash in the first leg of the 2020/2021FAZ Super Division seasons Kitwe derby at Nkana Stadium.

The delayed Week 12 fixture was earlier scheduled for January 9 but was postponed because Power had five players away on Chipolopolo duty at 2021 CHAN in Cameroon.

Saturday’s match will also mark ex-Power coach Kelvin Kaindu’s debut derby with Nkana.

Kaindu was unbeaten in the league derby against Nkana while at Power with two wins and a draw but lost in them in the 2018 Barclays Cup semifinals.

But both sides come into the derby struggling and sitting side by side in mid-table.

Power are 11th on 22 points, Nkana are 12th and two points behind their guests after 17 and 15 games played respectively.

While Nkana have managed three victories and three defeats from their last six league games, it is not the same for Power.

Power limp to Wusakile on the back of a six-game winless run in which period they have collected four draws and two losses.

Power trace their last league victory to their last match of 2020 on December 27 when they beat Zanaco 2-1 at home in Kitwe.

And so the pressure is on Power coach Perry Mutapa who is feeling the heat for the first time since his appointment in November 2019.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION FIXTURES AND RESULTS
WEEK 12
27/02/2021
Nkana -Power Dynamos
WEEK 19
26/02/2021
Kitwe United 0-Red Arrows 2
27/02/2021
Napsa Stars-Lusaka Dynamos
Green Buffaloes-Indeni
Zanaco-Green Eagles
Kabwe Warriors-Nkwazi
28/02/2021
13h00: Buildcon-Young Green Eagles
15h00: Forest Rangers-Zesco United
03/03/2021
Power Dynamos-Prison Leopards
Lumwana Radiants-Nkana

