Friday, February 26, 2021
General News
Updated:

Nkombo questions Police find it easy to raid villages but fail to get rid of criminal elements at Bus Stations

By Chief Editor
Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo has questioned why the Zambia Police has failed to act decisively against criminal elements at Lusaka’s Intercity bus terminus and Kamugodi near Soweto Market.

During a question for oral answer session in Parliament today, Mr. Nkombo questioned Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo why the police found it easy to raid Mutinta Hichilema’s relatives in Shibuyunji when it has failed to get rid of the criminal elements at the two mentioned places who were harassing people for belonging to a different political party other than the PF.

“I will cite a few examples on why people might think that this was a targeted operation. The Deputy Secretary-General of the PF madam Mumbi Phiri in the period prior to the arrest of Mr Hichilema on a vexatious and fictitious charge of treason is quoted as having said that they will smoke him out like a rat. And a day later, police converged at his house, broke his house, took him like a common criminal, and eventually transported him from prison back and forth in a dog kennel. There was gassing in this country and a Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba indicated to the country that he knew the people behind the gassing. The police have not arrested anyone even in the volunteering of that information. When the market was gutted, the Vice President Her Honour Mrs Wina seemed to know who those people were”, he said.

He wondered why the same police cannot raid Intercity and Kamugodi and arrest the elements that were harassing people and normalise life at the two places.

Mr Nkombo’s question followed Mwembezhi independent member of Parliament Machila Jamba who asked the Minister of Home Affairs whether the Ministry is aware of the Shibuyunji police raid and that the affected villagers were left traumatised.

Speaker Patrick Matibini could however not allow Minister Kampyongo to respond to the question saying it was different from the subject on the order paper.

  1. That’s bcoz Zambia Police is a partisan political tool being used to “fix” the opposition.No professionalism whatsoever.

  4. That’s my government PF , the government of action. PF that has put our Zambia on the development patch. Zambia is becoming more and more beautiful each day because of our great Leader ECL.Zambia was a Village before PF. I love PF.One love. Am coming back home after next month with love PF.

  9. These foooools in opposition are being distracted with nonsense instead of talking about electrol reforms they are busy talking about illegal raids where the police made sure that those people signed paperwork to cover themselves.

