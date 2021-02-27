Association for Fair Play Zambia President Lawrence Kaoma says involved stakeholders in the education sector should exercise leniency on the paying off of school fees and other requirements.

Mr Kaoma says struggling parents should be given room to pay in small amounts so as to ensure children return to school rather than staying home due to unpaid fees.

In a statement issued to ZANIS, Mr Kaoma stated that the economic impact of the pandemic has left many struggling and barely surviving.

He noted that a payment plan can be arranged with the parents based on how capable they are in covering the fees and on the number of children they have.

“With the opening of schools both in the private and public sector, the Association has with great concern felt for those parents with more than one child who they need to support to get in school,” he said.

Mr Kaoma said the great efforts put in by the authorities are evidence enough that the education of the Zambian child is priority even in these trying moments.

He indicated that the Association is standing up for the members of the public out there during this difficult time of Covid-19.

He humbly requested that the matter is considered by the relevant authority and action be taken.